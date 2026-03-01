Arijit Singh Drops ‘Raina’ After Retirement, Fans Call It A Superhit Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After leaving fans stunned with his decision to stop accepting new playback singing assignments, Arijit Singh has made a powerful comeback, this time on his own terms. The singer has released Raina, his first independent single since stepping back from Bollywood projects, signalling the start of a new creative phase.

The move marks a shift from film music to independent artistry, and listeners couldn’t be more thrilled.

A Fresh Musical Collaboration

Raina brings together composer Shekhar Ravjiani, lyricist Priya Saraiya and Arijit Singh’s unmistakable voice. The romantic track, described as an ode to a woman who embodies the mystery of the night, showcases a softer, more intimate soundscape.

Announcing the release, the caption read:

“RAINA is OUT NOW and all yours Turn it up, feel it deeply, let the night take over Watch the official video on the @garuudaamusiic Youtube Channel.”

The song, built around the evocative word “Raina”, stands out for its poetic simplicity and emotional depth.

Fans React: ‘Superhit Comeback’

Within minutes of release, fans flooded social media with praise. One user wrote, “Nothing just Arijit Singh dropping insanely good independent music after retiring from playback," while another shared, “This feels like another side of Arijit singh Slow sweet.. soulful."

Some celebrated his independent direction, posting, “Independent Music By Guruji," and others admitted the track moved them to tears: “Finally happy tears by hearing his voice again."

Many described the composition, lyrics and vocals as “absolutely beautiful” and “perfect,” with several calling it a superhit comeback.

Why Arijit Stepped Away From Playback Singing

In January, Arijit announced he would no longer take on new playback projects. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, “I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on."

Calling his journey “wonderful,” he said he was “calling it off,” explaining his growing inclination towards classical music and his desire to focus on what truly brings him joy.

However, he clarified that he is not disappearing from the industry. A number of unreleased and incomplete tracks remain in the pipeline and will continue to be released this year and possibly next.

What’s Next for Arijit Singh?

Even as he shifts to independent music, Arijit continues to lend his voice to projects already recorded, including songs for Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, produced by Aamir Khan.

With Raina, Arijit Singh proves that while he may be stepping away from traditional playback assignments, his musical journey is far from over. Instead, it seems to be entering a deeply personal and creatively liberating chapter — one that fans are ready to embrace wholeheartedly.