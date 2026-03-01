The Kerala Story 2 Review: Propaganda Or Painful Truth? A Hard-Hitting Sequel Under The Scanner

Few films divide audiences quite like The Kerala Story 2. The central dilemma begins even before the opening scene: should this film be judged purely on its cinematic craft, or through the lens of political messaging and alleged propaganda? The makers insist the narrative is not agenda-driven. Yet, does the film truly rise above that debate? Read on, weigh the arguments, and decide for yourself whether this sequel deserves your time.

The Story: Love, Conversion And Consequences

Despite its title, The Kerala Story 2 extends beyond Kerala. The narrative spans Kochi, Gwalior and Jodhpur, tracing the journeys of three Hindu young women who fall in love with Muslim men. Influenced by their partners, they convert their faith — only to find themselves facing severe hardship and alleged exploitation.

The film unpacks how these events unfold, though the full emotional arc can only be experienced on the big screen. It aims to portray not just romance and betrayal, but the fragile line between trust and manipulation.

The Film: Between Disclaimer And Drama

The film opens with a disclaimer stating it is inspired by certain real incidents. What follows is a deeply distressing account of the three women’s lives. After the narrative concludes, the makers present additional facts, suggesting such occurrences are ongoing.

As cinema, the sequel feels serviceable but uneven. Production values appear weaker than the first instalment. Certain sequences feel overstretched, while others lean towards exaggeration. There are moments so harrowing that they leave you shaken, prompting the uncomfortable question: if this is true, how disturbing is that reality?

The climax, however, veers into heightened melodrama. Whether one views it as propaganda or as a cinematic reflection of reported cases remains subjective. Incidents of this nature have surfaced in public discourse, but does that warrant a film adaptation? Ultimately, today’s audience is discerning enough to form its own judgement.

Performances: The Film’s Strongest Asset

Aditi Bhatia delivers a compelling portrayal of a young woman aspiring for social media fame, capturing vulnerability and ambition with nuance.

Ulka Gupta stands out with an intense performance that evokes genuine anxiety; her portrayal lingers long after the credits roll.

Aishwarya Ojha brings emotional depth to her role, adding weight to the narrative.

Collectively, the performances form the backbone of the film. Without them, the story might not have resonated as strongly.

Writing And Direction: Clear Intent, Mixed Execution

Vipul Shah and Amar Nath Jha’s writing leaves little ambiguity about their message. They articulate their perspective firmly, ensuring the central theme remains unmistakable.

Director Kamakhya Singh handles the subject with conviction. While certain passages feel restrained or uneven, he ultimately delivers a film that communicates its intended argument.

The Kerala Story 2 is not a film that allows passive viewing. It provokes, unsettles and demands reflection. Is it a factual warning, or a dramatised agenda? The answer may differ for every viewer.

Watch it, question it, and then decide where you stand.