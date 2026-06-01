Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Say ‘I Do’ In Intimate Ceremony In London

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married in intimate London ceremony.

The couple wore elegant couture with close friends attending.

Speculation about engagement confirmed in June 2025 interview.

Romance rumors began in January 2024, went official July.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot. The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday.

The couple was joined by a small group of loved ones. The singer wore a suit dress by Schiaparelli couture that was designed by Daniel Roseberry, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She paired the attire with matching gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes, as well as an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones.

The singer walked hand in hand with Turner, who wore a navy suit and tie. Representatives for both Lipa and Turner have not yet made any official statement with regards to the wedding.

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However, the photographs obtained by The Daily Mail and The Sun show the intimate celebrations.

The singer confirmed her engagement to Turner after weeks of speculation in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

The singer said at the time that she was hoping to tie the knot after completing her world tour. A source said around the same time that the pair was holding off on wedding plans as they were "still very much in that celebratory bubble”.

The source said, “Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she’s laser focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life. She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn’t want to rush through such a major milestone ... They’re both on the same page”.

As per ‘People’, Dua Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumours in January 2024, when they attended the Masters of Air afterparty together in London.

They later went Instagram official in July of that year. The singer said in 2025 that a new world had opened up to her after getting engaged.

The singer told British that she had “never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be”.

“(I) never really understood the weight of it. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling”, she added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)