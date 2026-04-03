Dacoit Gets CBFC Clearance; Trailer Of Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Film Out Tomorrow

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The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha, starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, ahead of its scheduled release on April 10. The trailer, which promises everything from “love, action, and madness” - as Mrunal Thakur described it - will drop tomorrow. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh recently shared new posters from the film on their respective Instagram accounts. The teaser for the project was released in December last year. Apart from the lead pair, the cast also includes Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in key roles.

CBFC Certifies Dacoit

Before its theatrical debut, Dacoit: Oka Prema Katha received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. This classification indicates that the Telugu action-thriller is suitable for viewers aged 12 and above, while younger audiences are advised to watch it under parental supervision.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Dacoit Teaser

The teaser, which arrived late last year, offered the first glimpse into the film’s intense narrative and high-octane action sequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Dacoit OTT Release

Following its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The platform confirmed the acquisition when it revealed its 2026 slate on March 19. While the film will eventually arrive on the streaming service, the exact OTT premiere date has not yet been disclosed.

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Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights of Dacoit and confirmed the acquisition through its 2026 content slate, revealed on March 19. The makers, however, are yet to announce the exact date for its OTT premiere.

About Dacoit

The film revolves around a man who is falsely implicated in a crime and subsequently imprisoned. He somehow escapes prison and plots revenge. The film takes a dark turn when he frames his ex-girlfriend. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The project has been filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The story and screenplay have been jointly written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

The film was originally slated to arrive in cinemas on March 27, but the date was pushed back due to the Dhurandhar 2 craze.