Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDacoit Gets CBFC Clearance; Trailer Of Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Film Out Tomorrow

Dacoit Gets CBFC Clearance; Trailer Of Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Film Out Tomorrow

The film Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha, starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, has been certified U/A by the CBFC before its April 10 release.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha, starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, ahead of its scheduled release on April 10. The trailer, which promises everything from “love, action, and madness” - as Mrunal Thakur described it - will drop tomorrow. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh recently shared new posters from the film on their respective Instagram accounts. The teaser for the project was released in December last year. Apart from the lead pair, the cast also includes Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in key roles.

CBFC Certifies Dacoit

Before its theatrical debut, Dacoit: Oka Prema Katha received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. This classification indicates that the Telugu action-thriller is suitable for viewers aged 12 and above, while younger audiences are advised to watch it under parental supervision.

ALSO READ| 82.7% Drop For Dhurandhar 2 After Opening Day; Can It Still Beat Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Dacoit Teaser

The teaser, which arrived late last year, offered the first glimpse into the film’s intense narrative and high-octane action sequences.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Dacoit OTT Release

Following its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The platform confirmed the acquisition when it revealed its 2026 slate on March 19. While the film will eventually arrive on the streaming service, the exact OTT premiere date has not yet been disclosed.

ALSO READ| Old Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Performing Farah Khan’s Kanyadaan Goes Viral: WATCH

Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights of Dacoit and confirmed the acquisition through its 2026 content slate, revealed on March 19. The makers, however, are yet to announce the exact date for its OTT premiere.

About Dacoit

The film revolves around a man who is falsely implicated in a crime and subsequently imprisoned. He somehow escapes prison and plots revenge. The film takes a dark turn when he frames his ex-girlfriend. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The project has been filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The story and screenplay have been jointly written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

The film was originally slated to arrive in cinemas on March 27, but the date was pushed back due to the Dhurandhar 2 craze. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date of Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha?

Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha is scheduled to be released on April 10. The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the film.

What kind of certificate has Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha received?

The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. This means it's suitable for viewers aged 12 and above, with parental guidance advised for younger audiences.

Where will Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha be available for streaming?

After its theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The exact OTT premiere date has not yet been announced.

Who are the main actors in Dacoit: Ek Prema Katha?

The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast in key roles.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh ENtertainment News Dacoit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch
Movies
Not Ranveer Singh, But This Guy Is The ‘Soul’ Of Dhurandhar; Aditya Dhar Praises Him
Not Ranveer Singh, But This Guy Is The ‘Soul’ Of Dhurandhar; Aditya Dhar Praises Him
Movies
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Viral Ayodhya Scene With Lord Rama Is Real
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Viral Ayodhya Scene With Lord Rama Is Real
Movies
Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani
Ranveer Singh’s Next Set In A Zombie-Infested World, Co-Stars Priyadarshan’s Daughter Kalyani
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget