Suman Kalyanpur, Known For 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche', Passes Away At 89

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose melodious voice captivated generations of music lovers, passed away on Sunday, May 31, at the age of 89. Her demise has left the Indian music industry in mourning, with fans, celebrities, and political leaders paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer.

With a musical career spanning more than six decades, Kalyanpur leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of timeless songs that continue to resonate with listeners across generations.

A Voice Behind Countless Evergreen Classics

Suman Kalyanpur was celebrated for lending her voice to several iconic Bollywood songs, including "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche", "Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se", and "Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye". Her contribution to Indian playback singing earned her a special place in the history of Hindi cinema.

Apart from her Hindi film songs, she was equally admired for her Marathi classics such as "Ketkichya Bani Tithe", "Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula", and "Nimbonyachya Jhadamage", which remain cherished by music lovers even today.

Condolences Pour In From Across The Country

Following the news of her passing, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment and political spectrum.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar expressed his grief on social media, describing her death as a significant loss to Indian music.

In his message, Pawar said that Kalyanpur enriched Indian music through her sweet, soulful, and expressive voice. He noted that her memorable songs in Hindi, Marathi, and several regional languages touched the hearts of generations and that her passing marked the end of a golden era of Indian classical and light music.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute

Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the singer, calling her one of the most melodious and emotionally expressive voices in Indian music.

He said that for over six decades, Kalyanpur ruled the hearts of music enthusiasts through her exceptional singing. Her songs in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, and other languages, he noted, would remain a priceless treasure for the music world.

Fadnavis further remembered her as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan and said her voice had enriched Indian music in an unforgettable way. He described her death as a profound loss to the music fraternity and extended condolences to her family.

Memorable Collaborations With Mohammed Rafi

Kalyanpur's musical journey began with films such as "Shukrachi Chandani" and "Mangu" in 1954. Over the years, she delivered numerous evergreen songs, including "Sharabi Sharabi Yeh Sawan Ka Mausam", "Na Tum Humein Jaano", "Parbaton Ke Pedon Par", and several others.

Her collaborations with Mohammed Rafi were particularly popular and are still regarded among the finest duets in Hindi cinema. Throughout her illustrious career, she recorded more than 800 songs and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music.

Often Compared To Lata Mangeshkar

One of the most discussed aspects of Suman Kalyanpur's career was the striking similarity between her voice and that of Lata Mangeshkar. Many listeners often found it difficult to distinguish between the two singers, yet Kalyanpur carved out a unique identity through her remarkable talent and versatility.

Beyond film songs, she also excelled in bhajans, ghazals, Marathi abhangs, and bhavgeet, showcasing her wide-ranging musical abilities.

From Art Student To Musical Icon

Born on January 28, 1937, in Dhaka, then part of undivided India, Suman Kalyanpur went on to become one of the most respected playback singers in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

After completing her schooling at St. Columba School in Mumbai, she initially pursued painting and enrolled at the Sir J.J. School of Art. However, music soon became her true calling.

She received training under renowned gurus, including Pandit Keshavrao Bhole, Ustad Khan Abdul Rahman Khan, and Ustad Navrang. Their guidance helped lay the foundation for a career that would leave an indelible mark on Indian music.

Kalyanpur married businessman Ramanand Kalyanpur in 1958. She is survived by her daughter, Charu Agni, and a rich musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations of singers and music lovers alike.