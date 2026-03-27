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HomeEntertainment‘Rama’ First Glimpse From Ramayana To Drop Worldwide On Hanuman Jayanti, Says Producer

‘Rama’ First Glimpse From Ramayana To Drop Worldwide On Hanuman Jayanti, Says Producer

Namit Malhotra confirms ‘Rama’ glimpse launch on April 2, Hanuman Jayanti. The global reveal of Ramayana promises a grand cinematic experience.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
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The buzz around one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects just intensified. Producer Namit Malhotra has officially confirmed that the much-awaited glimpse titled ‘Rama’ from the epic film Ramayana will be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The announcement, shared on Instagram during Ram Navami, has sparked fresh excitement among fans eagerly awaiting this cinematic spectacle.

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‘Rama’ Glimpse To Be Unveiled On Hanuman Jayanti

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Marking the festive spirit of Ram Navami, Namit Malhotra shared a heartfelt note reflecting the scale and devotion behind the project, while also confirming the big reveal date. He wrote,
“SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI

THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE,
‘RAMA’ ON 2ND APRIL,
ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND WORLD REVEAL WITH FANS, CELEBRATING THIS MOMENT ACROSS THE WORLD.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE, FAITH, AND PATIENCE.

NAMIT MALHOTRA”

The announcement positions the reveal as more than just a teaser launch, it is being planned as a worldwide fan celebration, amplifying anticipation on a global scale.

A Global Cinematic Vision Backed By Scale And Technology

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic rooted in one of India’s most timeless narratives. Set thousands of years in the past, the story continues to resonate across generations, making it one of the most culturally significant adaptations in recent times.

The project has already generated immense buzz with its initial reveal, including a multi-city launch across India and a striking showcase at Times Square, showing its international ambition. With cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling at its core, the film aims to redefine mythological storytelling for modern audiences.

Star-Studded Cast And IMAX Release Plans

The film features a powerful ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with the Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a grand IMAX release. Part one is slated to hit cinemas during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in Diwali 2027.

With the ‘Rama’ glimpse now officially dated, anticipation continues to build for what could become a landmark moment in Indian cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 'Rama' glimpse from the epic film Ramayana be released?

The much-awaited glimpse titled 'Rama' will be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. This announcement was made by producer Namit Malhotra.

Who is directing the Ramayana film and what is its scope?

The Ramayana film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is envisioned as a two-part epic. It aims to bring the timeless narrative to life with a grand world reveal, focusing on scale and technology.

Who are the main actors in the Ramayana film?

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

When are the parts of the Ramayana film scheduled to be released?

Part one of the Ramayana film is slated for release during Diwali 2026, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027. The film is set for a grand IMAX release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor ENtertainment News Namit Malhotra Ramayana Film Rama Glimpse
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