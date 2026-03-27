‘Ranveer Chased Clout, So Did Samay,’ Gaurav Taneja Reacts To Kunal Kamra’s Dig At BeerBiceps

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has reacted to India’s Got Latent controversy after Kunal Kamra took a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia. Kamra’s remarks came after Allahbadia said that what he built over 10 years was shaken by a single incident. The comedian said the entire comedy fraternity suffered because of one “stupid” joke and even called him a “contraceptive for creativity”. Reacting to this, Taneja said that while he agrees with Kamra’s point, the biggest culprit in the situation is “desire”. He added, “Ranveer Allahbadia chased clout, so did Samay Raina”.

‘Ranveer Chased Clout, So Did Samay’

While sharing a screenshot of Allahbadia’s post and Kamra’s response, Taneja wrote, “While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was ‘desire’.”

ALSO READ| Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia Over ‘Latent’ Row, Says ‘You’re A Contraceptive For Creativity’

He also pointed out that the controversy could have potentially been avoided during the editing stage of the show. “Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass,” he further said.

Taneja went on to argue that the remark was likely made with the intention of drawing attention.

“A spiritual guy making vulgar/offensive remarks, it’s almost guaranteed to grab attention. Ranveer chased clout and so did Samay. Best Wishes for both in the future,” he went on to say.

While I agree with Kunal, I think the bigger culprit here was 'desire'.



Honestly, the comedy fraternity could have saved itself at the edit table.



Samay must have watched that edit multiple times. There was no rush. And yet, he chose to let that stupid comment pass.



A… pic.twitter.com/L80QScaLzW — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 26, 2026

Ranveer Allahbadia On Latent Row

Ranveer Allahbadia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reflect on the setback. He said that a single incident had undone the hard work he had put in over the past 10 years.

“It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken. When the team looked to me for next steps, I found myself going back to Sant Kabir’s doha: Dheere-dheere re mana, dheere sab kuch hoye; Maali seenche sau ghada, ritu aaye phal hoye,” he said, before adding, “A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding.”

‘Ranveer Is A Contraceptive For Creativity’

Kamra responded to this and said that the entire comedy fraternity suffered because of Allahabdia’s joke.



“He wrote, “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re,” Kamra responded.

He added, “The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you are. Shows were cancelled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make the lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side.”

The comedian further said that Allahbadia should “stop pretending to be a nice guy” and be “very ashamed” of whatever he did.

“Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed. You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing.”



