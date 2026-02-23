Rajpal Yadav Returns To Sets After Bail, Begins Shooting For THIS Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rajpal Yadav has wasted no time stepping back into the spotlight. Days after walking out of Tihar Jail on interim relief in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, the seasoned comic actor has returned to film sets. His comeback project? The much-awaited multi-starrer ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The actor reportedly began shooting soon after arriving in Mumbai, marking his first professional commitment since his release. He is also scheduled to address the media at a press conference on February 28.

Shooting Begins Shortly After Release

According to reports, Rajpal resumed work almost immediately after reaching Mumbai. The project reunites him with a large ensemble cast and brings him back into the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise space.

The development signals a swift return to routine for the actor, who has been navigating legal challenges in recent weeks.

Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief

The Delhi High Court granted an interim suspension of Rajpal Yadav’s sentence until March 18 in connection with the cheque bounce case. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed him to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

While granting the temporary relief, the court noted that ₹1.5 crore had already been deposited into the respondent’s bank account. The matter remains under legal consideration.

Rajpal’s First Message After Release

Shortly after regaining his freedom, Rajpal shared a message of gratitude with fans on Instagram. In Hindi, he wrote, “Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).”

The brief note struck an emotional chord, reflecting appreciation for the encouragement he received during a challenging period.

Actor Addresses Legal Matter

In a conversation with ANI, Rajpal spoke about his career spanning over three decades and addressed the ongoing legal issue.

“I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this,” he said.

With this statement, the actor made it clear that legal clarifications would be handled by his counsel.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ And The Franchise Legacy

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ features a sprawling ensemble of more than 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever.

The film continues the legacy of the 2007 hit ‘Welcome’, directed by Anees Bazmee, which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal. Its sequel, ‘Welcome Back’ (2015), featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

Now, with Rajpal Yadav back on set, the next chapter in the franchise moves forward, bringing both cinematic nostalgia and a real-life comeback story into focus.