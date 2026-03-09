MS Dhoni Teases Gautam Gambhir In T20 World Cup Victory Post: “Coach Sahab Smile…”

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





MS Dhoni T20 World Cup Post: India's former captain, MS Dhoni, is an extremely private person, and very rarely posts on social media. However, after India lifted their third T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in the final, captain cool took to Instagram to congratulate the team, and even mentioned their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, with whom he won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup as teammate, taking a playful jibe at the latter's rather serious demeanor, stating that a smile looks good on him.

What MS Dhoni Said About Gautam Gambhir

MS Dhoni uploaded this post (attached above) on his official Instagram account (@mahi7781), wrote this in the caption:

"History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai (It’s better if I don’t write anything about Bumrah). CHAMPION BOWLER)"

Dhoni was, notably, present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final alongside Rohit Sharma, ICC President Jay Shah, and a host of other top BCCI officials.

India's 96-Run Triumph Over New Zealand

India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title with a dominant performance over New Zealand in the final at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium. The summit clash proved one-sided as the hosts overwhelmed the Black Caps by 96 runs.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 255 runs in 20 overs, showcasing aggressive stroke play that immediately put New Zealand under immense pressure.

The bowlers then took charge, maintaining disciplined lines and lengths to stifle the Kiwi batting lineup. Unable to keep up with the daunting target, New Zealand were restricted to 159 runs, handing India a comfortable and emphatic victory to lift the coveted trophy.