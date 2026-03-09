'Matter Of Relief': India Says 'No Indian Fatality' In Strike On Saudi Residential Area

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Matter Of Relief': Indian Embassy In Riyadh Says 'No Indian Fatality' In Strike On Saudi Residential Area

According to the Indian embassy in Riyadh, Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj on Sunday night and met an Indian national who was injured in the incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 07:59 AM (IST)

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday that there were no Indian fatalities in the strike reported in Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj, adding that it was in touch with the local authorities over the matter.

In a post on X, the embassy said: "It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening."

The mission said it has been coordinating with Saudi officials regarding the situation. "The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue," the post added.

According to the embassy, Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj on Sunday night and met an Indian national who was injured in the incident.

"Counsellor (CW) Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the Indian embassy said.

Officials said the injured individual is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj. The embassy continues to monitor the situation and remain in contact with authorities.

What Happened In Saudi

According to media reports, a military projectile that landed in a residential area in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj Governorate on Sunday killed two people, including an Indian national.

The projectile struck a housing compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

Local authorities said the victims included one Indian and one Bangladeshi national, while 12 Bangladeshi residents sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken for treatment, and officials have not yet disclosed the identities of those killed.

“The official spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that on Sunday, Civil Defence dealt with a military projectile falling on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate, which resulted in two deaths of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injury to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, as well as material damage,” the Saudi Civil Defence said in a post on X.

The agency further said that attempts to target civilian objects represent a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The incident comes amid escalating hostilities in the region. Beginning February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran after days of rising tensions, with US President Donald Trump increasing pressure on Tehran over a new nuclear agreement.

Iran later carried out retaliatory attacks, widening the conflict across the Gulf region.

Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 07:42 AM (IST)
