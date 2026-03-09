Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The madness of the Welcome universe may soon return to the big screen once again. According to recent reports, work has already begun on Welcome 4, the next chapter in the popular Bollywood comedy franchise. Even more exciting for fans, the film could bring back the iconic trio, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, whose characters became synonymous with the series’ signature humour.

Scripting For Welcome 4 Underway

Reports indicate that producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and his writing team have begun developing the screenplay for Welcome 4. The script is currently said to be in an advanced stage of writing.

If plans move forward as expected, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will return to reprise their memorable characters, Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo.

Interestingly, Paresh Rawal is also part of the upcoming third instalment, Welcome to the Jungle. However, he will appear in that film as a completely different character rather than reprising Dr Ghungroo.

The storyline of Welcome 4 is reportedly being designed so that the three beloved characters naturally fit into a brand-new narrative.

New Villains Expected In The Next Chapter

Earlier films in the series featured strong antagonists played by the late Feroz Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. However, the makers are reportedly planning a fresh approach for the fourth instalment.

Sources suggest that Welcome 4 will introduce several new comic-style villains. Instead of traditional underworld antagonists, the film may feature multiple eccentric dons known more for their humour and quirky personalities than their criminal activities.

Reports also indicate that leading actors are currently being approached for these roles, as the film aims to combine humour, glamour and large-scale action.

The Legacy Of The Welcome Franchise

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee, the Welcome franchise has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy series.

The original film, released in 2007, revolved around Dubai-based don Uday Shetty and his foster brother Majnu Bhai attempting to arrange a respectable marriage for Uday’s sister while concealing their criminal background. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and the late Feroz Khan in his final on-screen role.

Its success led to a sequel, Welcome Back (2015), which reunited Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo in another crime-comedy adventure packed with over-the-top humour and family-friendly entertainment.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Nearing Completion

Meanwhile, the franchise’s third film, Welcome to the Jungle, is currently approaching the final stage of production. The film reportedly has one last song sequence left to be filmed before its planned theatrical release on 26 June.

The upcoming instalment features a massive ensemble cast and aims to continue the franchise’s signature blend of slapstick comedy and extravagant storytelling.