Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise

‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise

Reports suggest Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal may reunite for Welcome 4 as scripting begins. The film will continue the popular comedy franchise produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The madness of the Welcome universe may soon return to the big screen once again. According to recent reports, work has already begun on Welcome 4, the next chapter in the popular Bollywood comedy franchise. Even more exciting for fans, the film could bring back the iconic trio, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, whose characters became synonymous with the series’ signature humour.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date

Scripting For Welcome 4 Underway

Reports indicate that producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and his writing team have begun developing the screenplay for Welcome 4. The script is currently said to be in an advanced stage of writing.

If plans move forward as expected, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will return to reprise their memorable characters, Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo.

Interestingly, Paresh Rawal is also part of the upcoming third instalment, Welcome to the Jungle. However, he will appear in that film as a completely different character rather than reprising Dr Ghungroo.

The storyline of Welcome 4 is reportedly being designed so that the three beloved characters naturally fit into a brand-new narrative.

New Villains Expected In The Next Chapter

Earlier films in the series featured strong antagonists played by the late Feroz Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. However, the makers are reportedly planning a fresh approach for the fourth instalment.

Sources suggest that Welcome 4 will introduce several new comic-style villains. Instead of traditional underworld antagonists, the film may feature multiple eccentric dons known more for their humour and quirky personalities than their criminal activities.

Reports also indicate that leading actors are currently being approached for these roles, as the film aims to combine humour, glamour and large-scale action.

The Legacy Of The Welcome Franchise

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee, the Welcome franchise has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy series.

The original film, released in 2007, revolved around Dubai-based don Uday Shetty and his foster brother Majnu Bhai attempting to arrange a respectable marriage for Uday’s sister while concealing their criminal background. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and the late Feroz Khan in his final on-screen role.

Its success led to a sequel, Welcome Back (2015), which reunited Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo in another crime-comedy adventure packed with over-the-top humour and family-friendly entertainment.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Nearing Completion

(Image Source: Twitter/@MovieReview_Hub)
(Image Source: Twitter/@MovieReview_Hub)

Meanwhile, the franchise’s third film, Welcome to the Jungle, is currently approaching the final stage of production. The film reportedly has one last song sequence left to be filmed before its planned theatrical release on 26 June.

The upcoming instalment features a massive ensemble cast and aims to continue the franchise’s signature blend of slapstick comedy and extravagant storytelling.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Welcome 4 currently in development?

Yes, work has begun on Welcome 4, with the producer and writing team developing the screenplay. The script is reportedly in an advanced stage of writing.

Will the original trio return for Welcome 4?

Reports indicate that Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal are expected to return as Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai, and Dr Ghungroo. Their characters are designed to fit naturally into the new narrative.

What kind of villains can be expected in Welcome 4?

Welcome 4 is reportedly planning to introduce new, comic-style villains instead of traditional antagonists. These will likely be eccentric dons known for their humor and quirkiness.

What is the current status of Welcome to the Jungle?

The third film in the franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, is nearing completion. It reportedly has one last song sequence to be filmed before its planned theatrical release on June 26.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Paresh Rawal Nana Patekar ENtertainment News Welcome 4 Welcome Franchise
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise
‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise
Entertainment
Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details
Shakira Adds Third India Concert After ‘High Demand’; Check Dates And Ticket Details
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Entertainment
Darsheel Safary Joins Mohit Raina And Priya Mani In Upcoming Indo-US Immigrant Family Drama
Darsheel Safary Joins Mohit Raina And Priya Mani In Upcoming Indo-US Immigrant Family Drama
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Tehran as New Iranian Leader Faces Threats
War Alert: Iran Claims Massive Strikes on Israel and US Bases Amid Leadership Change
Middle East Crisis: Bahrain Oil Facility Attack Raises Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
10th Day of War: US Soldier Dies After Iran Attack; Drone Strike Reported Near Baghdad
Stock Market Slumps: Sensex Falls 2,300 Points as Oil Price Surge Hits Investors
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget