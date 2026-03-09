Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health

Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health

Comedian Zakir Khan has announced a temporary break from stand-up comedy for nearly two years. The performer says he plans to focus on health, writing and travelling across India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has revealed that he will be stepping away from live comedy performances for some time. Known for his relatable storytelling and heartfelt humour, the comedian shared that the decision is not about leaving comedy behind but about taking a pause to focus on his health, writing commitments and personal growth.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Off To Massive Start; Advance Bookings Cross Rs 18 Crore In India

Zakir Khan Explains His Decision

During a recent media interaction at the inauguration of a library, Zakir spoke openly about his plans and addressed speculation surrounding his break.

He clarified that the move is temporary and comes from a desire to slow down and live life a little differently for a while.

Speaking about the break, Zakir Khan said:
"Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta, Main break lena chahta hu. Thoda student ki tarah Jeevan bitana hai. Sehat par dhyan dena hai. Thoda samay bitana hai. Thoda sa he break hai. 1.5-2 saal ka he break hai kyu ki bharat bauhat bhraman karr rha hu isly samay lagega."

Plans To Travel And Reflect

The comedian also shared that he intends to travel extensively across India during this time. According to him, this journey is part of a larger personal reset that will allow him to step back from the constant touring schedule that has defined his recent years.

For fans, the idea of not seeing him on stage for nearly two years may feel disappointing. Yet the break also hints at the possibility of a refreshed and creatively inspired Zakir Khan returning with new stories and perspectives.

Zakir Khan Clarifies Health Concerns

Zakir also addressed rumours circulating on social media regarding his health. He reassured fans that there is no serious issue and explained that the break is mainly about managing workload and focusing on long-delayed writing projects.

Speaking about this, he said:
“Break ki kahani doston yeh hai ki mere paas writing ka bahut kaam aa gaya tha jo main pichle 6 saal se kar nahi paa raha tha,” he said at the event. “Health thodi si hi kharab hai, bahut zyada kharab nahi hai.”

A Pause, Not A Goodbye

For many fans, Zakir Khan is more than just a comedian. His performances often blend humour with emotion, making audiences feel deeply connected to his experiences and stories.

By choosing to pause rather than push through an exhausting schedule, Zakir appears to be prioritising balance, something many of his listeners may relate to.

And when he eventually returns to the stage, his journey over the next two years could bring an entirely new set of stories to tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Zakir Khan taking a break from live comedy?

Zakir Khan is taking a temporary break to focus on his health, writing commitments, and personal growth. He wants to slow down and live life differently for a while.

How long will Zakir Khan be away from live performances?

The break is expected to last for about 1.5 to 2 years. This time will allow him to travel and work on long-delayed writing projects.

Are there any serious health concerns for Zakir Khan?

No, Zakir Khan has reassured fans that there are no serious health issues. The break is primarily to manage his workload and focus on writing.

What will Zakir Khan be doing during his break?

He plans to travel extensively across India as part of a personal reset. He will also be focusing on his writing projects that he hasn't been able to attend to.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zakir Khan Stand Up Comedy ENtertainment News Stand-Up Comedy Zakir Khan Hiatus
