US President Donald Trump offered a restrained response after Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was elevated as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, saying, "We'll see what happens."

The 56-year-old cleric was appointed to the country’s top position by the Assembly of Experts. The 88-member body said he was "appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts."

Following Mojtaba's appointment, Trump reportedly said he is not happy with the development. Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade said that the US President has told him "I am not happy."

The Times of Israel reported that Trump refused to give a detailed answer on the fresh appointment but said: “We’ll see what happens.”

Leadership Transition After Death Of Ali Khamenei

The appointment follows the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed during a military campaign that has intensified tensions across West Asia.

In an interview with the The Times of Israel, Trump declined to elaborate further on the selection, despite previously describing Mojtaba Khamenei as a “lightweight” and an “unacceptable” choice.

Before the official announcement, Trump had also indicated that Washington should have influence over Iran’s leadership transition. Speaking to ABC News, he suggested the durability of any new Iranian leader could depend on US recognition.

"If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long," Trump said.

Iran Clerics Stand Firm On Succession

Despite the external pressure and ongoing conflict, the Assembly of Experts said it proceeded quickly with the leadership transition.

The body said it “did not hesitate for a minute” in appointing the new leader, despite what it described as “the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime.”

Support for Mojtaba Khamenei was also expressed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which pledged loyalty to the new leader.

The force said it was “ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

According to The Times of Israel, Mojtaba Khamenei had long served as a key aide and “gatekeeper” to his father, allowing him to build significant influence within Iran’s security and political establishment.

However, his lack of a formal government role had previously sparked debate within Iran, with critics questioning the optics of what appeared to be a dynastic succession in the Islamic Republic.

Israel Issues Direct Warning

The appointment has drawn strong reactions from Israel. Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any individual selected to lead Iran’s government would be viewed as “an unequivocal target for elimination.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reiterated the warning on Sunday, saying it would “continue to pursue any successor and any person who seeks to appoint a successor” to the previous leadership.

The military also warned participants in the selection process that it would “not hesitate to target you, either.”

Responding to international criticism, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the leadership transition was strictly a domestic matter.

Speaking to Meet the Press on NBC, he said Iran would “allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs.” He stressed that the selection of Iran’s Supreme Leader would not depend on foreign approval.

According to The Times of Israel, Mojtaba has been under US sanctions since 2019 over accusations that he helped advance policies linked to Iran’s regional influence and domestic repression, highlighting longstanding tensions between him and Western governments.