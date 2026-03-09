'Dialogue And Diplomacy Only Solution': Jaishankar Briefs Parliament On West Asia Crisis

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Dialogue And Diplomacy Only Solution': Jaishankar Briefs Parliament On West Asia Amid Oppn Sloganeering

'Dialogue And Diplomacy Only Solution': Jaishankar Briefs Parliament On West Asia Amid Oppn Sloganeering

EAM Jaishankar also said that PM Modi continues to closely monitor the emerging developments in West Asia amid escalating tensions.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed the Parliament on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying that India continues to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions.

The EAM made a statement in the Rajya Sabha amid massive sloganeering by opposition MPs, who had been demanding a debate on the crisis.

"Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar also said that PM Modi continues to closely monitor the emerging developments in West Asia amid escalating tensions, and that relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses.

West Asia Conflict Is Of Particular Concern To India

Voicing concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, he said the situation holds significant implications for India due to its large diaspora in the region and its dependence on energy supplies.

“This ongoing conflict is of particular concern to India. We are a neighbouring region, and have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable. There are one crore Indians who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians for study or employment,” Jaishankar said.

He highlighted that the region plays a crucial role in India’s energy security, as it is home to several key suppliers of oil and gas.

“The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas....Serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues,” he added.

Jaishankar further noted that the conflict has been intensifying, leading to a sharp deterioration in the security environment across the region.

Highlighting the steps taken by India to assist its nationals in Iran, he said: “The conflict has continued to intensify, and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly. The conflict has spread to other countries with mounting destruction. Normal life and actitivites in are visibly affected."

 

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
