Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Says 'I Never Fell In Love With My Wife', Calls His Marriage Forced

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua opens up about his forced marriage, love, and why he won’t pressure his sons about their future.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has once again made headlines, this time for his candid remarks about his personal life. The actor, who is married to Mansha Devi and is a father to two sons, spoke openly about his marriage and his views on love during a recent interaction. His statements have sparked conversations across social media and entertainment circles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Big Twist? Emraan Hashmi’s Name Linked To ‘Bade Sahab’ After Alleged Letterboxd Leak

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Nirahua reflected on his early marriage and shared his regrets. He revealed that he has advised his sons to choose their life partners independently.

He said, “I told my sons that you should get married by your own choice. My parents forced me into marriage. I kept saying, please let me do something first. Let me become something. I do regret that. Your life partner should be someone you love. That did not happen in my case.”

The actor admitted that the circumstances of his marriage left him with a sense of unfulfillment, as he believes a life partner should be someone one truly loves, something he feels did not happen in his case.

“I Never Fell In Love With Her”

Nirahua went a step further, stating that he has been honest with both his children and his wife about his feelings.

He said, “I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. Yes, it is my duty that since my parents got us married, I am fulfilling that responsibility. I do feel guilty about it. That is why I will not do the same with my children. I will never tell them that they have to do things a certain way. I will not force them.”

He explained that while he continues to fulfill his responsibilities as a husband because his parents arranged the marriage, he does feel guilty about the emotional aspect. For this reason, he has decided not to impose such decisions on his children.

Supporting His Sons’ Career Choices

Speaking about his family, Nirahua shared that he has two sons, one pursuing direction and the other interested in acting. He made it clear that he does not believe in forcing career paths either.

He said, “I first asked my children which field they wanted to go into, because I will not impose anything on them. My elder son said he wanted to pursue direction, so he went into direction. My younger one said he wanted to become an actor, so he entered this field. I told them to take proper training. I know that if you do something you truly like, you will do it well."

By allowing his sons to follow their interests, the Bhojpuri star says he wants to ensure they make choices freely, something he feels he could not do in his own life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Nirahua have a forced marriage?

Yes, Nirahua stated that his parents forced him into marriage. He expressed regret that he was not able to pursue his own ambitions first.

Has Nirahua spoken to his wife and children about his feelings?

Nirahua has been honest with his wife and children, admitting he never fell in love with his wife and has told them this. He feels guilty about it.

How is Nirahua supporting his sons' career choices?

Nirahua is supporting his sons' chosen career paths in direction and acting without imposing his own preferences. He wants them to pursue what they enjoy.

What advice does Nirahua give his sons regarding marriage?

Nirahua advises his sons to get married by their own choice and to marry someone they love, unlike his own experience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua ENtertainment News Bhojpuri Cinema
