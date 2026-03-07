Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Tendon Tear During 'The 50' Shoot

Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot

Reality star Rajat Dalal reveals he suffered a tendon tear while shooting for The 50. After completing the show despite the injury, he finally underwent surgery and shared a health update.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Reality star and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal recently revealed that he had been dealing with a serious injury while filming the reality show The 50. Despite suffering a tendon tear during the very first episode’s shoot, Rajat continued performing tasks throughout the show. Now that filming has wrapped up, the reality star has finally undergone surgery and shared an update about his recovery with fans.

After Mumbai Concert Criticism, Karan Aujla Returns With 'Mumbai 2.0' Show And Free Entry 

Taking to social media, Rajat posted pictures from the hospital along with his medical reports, informing followers that the surgery had been completed successfully. In one of the photos, he can be seen resting on a hospital bed with medical support for his arm.

Alongside the post, he wrote:

“Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai!”

Soon after the update went online, fans flooded the comments section with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and expressing concern about his condition.

Injury Happened During The First Day Of Shooting

Later, Rajat shared a video explaining how the injury occurred while filming The 50. He also posted his MRI report, which revealed a serious issue in his right elbow.

The report stated:

“Full thickness tear of the tendinous component of lateral fibers of triceps tendon with approximately 3 cm retracting of the torn fibers."

Rajat explained that the injury took place during a task on the show’s premiere episode. However, instead of stepping away, he chose to continue competing despite the pain.

He said:

“Sab puch rahe hain ki hua kya hai. The 50 ke pehle din ke shoot pe mere ko tendon tear ho gaya tha, thick tear tha, 2.8 cm ka. Jo baad me ek task jab maine perform kara usme badh ke 3 cm ho gaya."

Why Rajat Chose To Finish The Show First

Although doctors had recommended surgery, Rajat revealed that he decided to delay the procedure because of his commitment to the reality show.

Speaking about his decision, he said:

“Par show ki commitment thi aur mera man bhi nahi tha chorne ka…to pehle show complete kara aur ab finally mere ko jis doctor se surgery karani thi waha date mili."

Once the shoot was completed, he scheduled the operation with the doctor he preferred.

Giving fans an update after the procedure, Rajat reassured everyone that things had gone smoothly.

He added:

“Aaj woh surgery hui hai aur acchi hui hai."

About The Reality Show ‘The 50’

The reality show The 50 premiered on February 1, featuring 50 celebrities living together in a palace-style setup, where they compete in games and form alliances to survive in the competition.

As the season progressed, the dynamics between contestants shifted significantly. At one point, participants including Nehal Chudasama and Arushi moved from Prince Narula’s alliance to join Rajat Dalal and Faisal Shaikh’s team, creating new strategies within the house.

Earlier in the game, Rajat also made strategic moves that led to the elimination of several members from Prince’s alliance.

With the shoot now completed and contestants returning home, the show has continued to generate buzz among reality TV fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Rajat Dalal sustain while filming 'The 50'?

Rajat Dalal suffered a tendon tear in his right elbow during the filming of 'The 50'. The tear was approximately 3 cm and affected the triceps tendon.

Did Rajat Dalal get immediate surgery for his injury?

No, Rajat Dalal delayed his surgery to fulfill his commitment to the reality show 'The 50'. He proceeded with the operation only after filming was completed.

What is Rajat Dalal's current condition after surgery?

Rajat Dalal has successfully undergone surgery for his tendon tear and shared an update from the hospital. He indicated that the procedure went well.

When and how did Rajat Dalal's injury occur?

His injury happened on the very first day of shooting for 'The 50' during a task. He continued performing tasks despite the initial tear.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Rajat Dalal The 50 Reality Show
