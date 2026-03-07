After Mumbai Concert Criticism, Karan Aujla Returns With ‘Mumbai 2.0’ Show And Free Entry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced a fresh concert in Mumbai following criticism surrounding his recent Holi performance in the city. As part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture India Tour, the singer confirmed that he will return with a special event titled Mumbai 2.0, scheduled for April 12. In a gesture aimed at appreciating fans, Aujla also revealed that those who purchased tickets for the March 3 Mumbai show will be able to attend the new concert free of cost.

The announcement comes after the earlier event drew mixed reactions online, prompting the singer and organisers to respond with a new experience for fans.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Sitting On A Chair, Talking Now’: Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Salim Khan’s Health

Karan Aujla Confirms ‘Mumbai 2.0’ Show

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the upcoming performance. Addressing fans directly, Aujla invited audiences to join the new concert while assuring those who attended the earlier show that they would not have to pay again.

He said, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai, it’s going to be bigger.”

Concert organisers Team Innovation also released a statement acknowledging the response from fans and confirming complimentary access for earlier ticket buyers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Innovation (@team.innovation)

The note read:

“Mumbai, you spoke - we heard you loud and clear! @karanaujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour returns with Mumbai 2.0. Because of the insane love and trust you showed us the first time, this one’s on us. Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0. And for everyone who couldn’t make it earlier, tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato.”

What Happened At The March 3 Mumbai Concert

Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on March 3 during a Holi-themed event held at MMRDA Grounds, attended by roughly 15,000 fans. However, the show soon sparked criticism from several attendees.

Many concertgoers complained about poor event management, with some claiming that people fainted due to the heat and that drinking water was difficult to access. Others also expressed frustration online, saying they could not properly see the singer despite purchasing VIP tickets.

The criticism led some fans to call it the “worst concert ever” on social media.

Following the backlash, Aujla acknowledged the feedback and hinted at organising another performance in the city after completing his Pune concert.

Free Entry And Ticket Details For Mumbai 2.0

Fans who bought tickets for the March 3 show will automatically receive complimentary access to the Mumbai 2.0 concert.

According to organisers, new tickets will be issued closer to the event date and will appear in the user’s District by Zomato app profile using the same registered email ID or mobile number used during the original purchase. Wristbands for entry will be distributed at the box office.

Ticket categories will also be adjusted accordingly:

GA and VIP tickets will receive Silver category access

Fan Zone Left and Fan Zone Right holders will receive Gold category access

P Pop Pit tickets will retain the same category

King of Good Times Lounge ticket holders will receive the same lounge access with hospitality benefits

Fans who wish to upgrade their tickets can contact District customer support and pay the applicable price difference.

Inside Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour

The P-Pop Culture India Tour began in Delhi on February 28, where thousands of fans gathered to watch Aujla perform some of his most popular tracks, including Boyfriend, Tauba Tauba, Admiring You, Softly and 52 Bars.

The show concluded with fireworks and reportedly drew a crowd of over 75,000 people.

After Delhi, the singer performed in Mumbai and Pune, and the tour will continue across several Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, before wrapping up in Ludhiana.

With Mumbai 2.0, Aujla and his team now hope to deliver an improved and memorable experience for fans in the city.