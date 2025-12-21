Known for her fearless choices and outspoken honesty, Radhika Apte has never shied away from difficult conversations. The actor, who has worked across multiple Indian film industries, recently reflected on an uncomfortable experience from her early career, one that left a lasting impact on her understanding of power dynamics on film sets.

Speaking candidly in a conversation that has since drawn attention, Radhika revisited a moment from a South Indian film where she felt deeply isolated and unheard, despite being part of a professional production.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Speaks Out After Mumbai Car Crash, Calls It ‘Terrifying And Traumatic’

'I Was Doing Films Because I Needed The Money'

Radhika, who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam films, explained that her decision to take on certain projects at the time was driven by financial necessity. While acknowledging the strength and diversity of cinema in southern industries, she was careful to separate meaningful storytelling from problematic experiences.

She said, “I did some South Indian films because I really needed money. The thing is there is such good cinema also, especially in South India. I am not trying to blanket South Indian films because there is incredible cinema in each industry.”

Her words highlighted a nuanced reality, one where artistic excellence and troubling practices can exist side by side.

‘More Padding Amma!’: The Moment That Shocked Her

Recalling a particularly distressing shoot, Radhika shared that she found herself as the only woman on set while filming in a small town. The absence of basic support systems made the situation even more difficult.

She said, “But in some of the films I did I had a really difficult time. I remember in fact that on this one film I did, I realised I was the only woman on set when were shooting in this small town. They wanted to add more padding on my bum and my breasts. They were like, ‘More padding amma!’ and I was like how much more padding? ‘How much rounder will you make somebody?’ So I said that tell the director, ‘No padding.’ I was the only woman! I had no manager, no agent, the team was all men! That was the first time I realised oh my goodness!”

The incident marked a turning point for the actor, bringing into sharp focus the vulnerability of being alone in an environment where decision-making power rested entirely with others.

Her Work Across Cinema

Radhika Apte has featured in several South Indian films, including Tamil projects such as All in All Azhagu Raja, Vetri Selvan, and Kabali. She also appeared in the Telugu film Legend, where she starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

While these films contributed to her diverse filmography, her recent remarks underline that not every professional opportunity came without personal cost.

More recently, Radhika has been seen on streaming platforms, continuing to expand her body of work in content-driven roles. She appeared in Saali Mohabbat, which premiered on Zee5, and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, currently streaming on Netflix.

As conversations around representation, consent, and dignity on film sets grow louder, Radhika Apte’s reflections serve as a reminder of the challenges many actors, especially women, navigate quietly behind the scenes.