Punjabi And Malayalam Films Take Centre Stage As India Lights Up For Cannes 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian regional cinema shines brightly at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Punjabi film 'Chardikala' and Malayalam's 'Balan: The Boy' premiere globally.

Student film 'Shadows of the Moonless Night' selected for La Cinef.

Restored classic 'Amma Ariyan' joins diverse Indian lineup.

Indian cinema is ready to dazzle at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. From Punjabi heartfelt stories to Malayalam bold tales, regional films are stealing the spotlight. Stars like Ammy Virk and fresh directors are set to shine on the global stage. Expect red carpet glamour and powerful screenings from May 12 to 23. This year's lineup shows India's diverse voices reaching new heights.

Punjabi Film Chardikala Debuts

Amarjit Singh Saron's Chardikala, starring actor-singer Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill, will premiere at Cannes. The film tells the story of a dedicated nurse whose quiet life turns upside down after she faces a false accusation. She then uses her time alone to help families in need. It is set for theaters on May 29 after its international debut. Punjabi cinema marks a big milestone with Ammy Virk attending Cannes for the first time alongside Roopi Gill, as noted in festival previews.

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Malayalam Star Balan: The Boy

Filmmaker Chidambaram brings Balan: The Boy to the Marché du Film section. This comes after the global hit Manjummel Boys. The film will screen on May 14, introducing a homegrown story to buyers and distributors worldwide. Chidambaram's project highlights Malayalam cinema's rising fame. KVN Productions and Thespian Films back the effort to reach international audiences.

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Shadows Of The Moonless Night

FTII student Mehar Malhotra’s Punjabi short film Shadows of the Moonless Night has been selected for the La Cinef section, which highlights works by emerging and student filmmakers.

The 24-minute film, originally titled Parchave Masseah Rataan De, follows Rajan, a night-shift factory worker struggling with financial pressure, cramped living conditions, and emotional isolation. As exhaustion and sleepless nights take their toll, Rajan’s mental health begins to deteriorate, showing the slow collapse of his psychological state.

Spirit Of The Wildflower

London-based filmmaker Shrimoyee Chakraborty’s documentary Spirit of the Wildflower will be showcased in the Marché du Film section. The documentary tells the story of two sisters running India’s first legal mahua distillery. While one sister dreams of taking their traditional brew to the international market, the younger sibling seeks to transition and live as a man. The film delves into themes of identity, ambition, and social acceptance within a conservative environment.

September 21

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s debut feature September 21 will have its world premiere at the Palais Theatre on May 16. Filmed in both Hindi and Kannada, the story centers on an elderly Alzheimer’s patient who becomes convinced that his wife is quarantined in the neighbouring house during the Covid-19 pandemic. As his memory fades, his estranged son returns home, confronting the emotional challenges of caregiving and family responsibility.

Restored Classic Joins In

The lineup also features the restored classic Amma Ariyan. This adds a touch of history to the modern regional films. Indian regional cinema enjoys strong visibility across festival sections.

Festival's Big Picture

The 78th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to 23 on the French Riviera. India's presence mixes regional push with Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, and others. From Punjab to Kerala, films like Chardikala and Balan: The Boy show growing ambition. Punjabi and Malayalam stories bring fresh energy to the event.