Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader alleges Tollywood monopolies and lack of creative freedom.

He states democratic space has increased, not shrunk.

Bhattacharya vows to end alleged 'Dadagiri' and gatekeeping.

Talent should get opportunities regardless of political affiliation.

Political influence in the Bengali film industry has once again come under discussion after BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya spoke openly about alleged monopolies and lack of creative freedom in Tollywood. Over the years, several actors and filmmakers, including Papiya Adhikari, Rudranil Ghosh and Sarbori Mukherjee, have claimed that political affiliations played a major role in deciding opportunities within the industry. Now, after the BJP’s electoral success, Bhattacharya has said that the culture of control and political dominance in the entertainment industry must end.

Samik Bhattacharya On ‘Democratic Space’

During a conversation with journalist Suman Dey, concerns were raised about whether democratic freedom in West Bengal could shrink under what was described as a “double engine government,” with the same political party in power at both the Centre and the state.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Heading For Divorce? Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

Responding to the concerns, Bhattacharya dismissed the possibility and said, “There is no possibility of this. The democratic space has increased further.”

He also spoke about his love for theatre and admitted that many people associated with theatre in Bengal are ideologically opposed to the BJP. “I am a theatre lover. Most of those who do theatre here are mentally anti-BJP. It has been almost a year since I last saw a theatre.. I have forgotten. I will go to see the theatre one day between the 16th and 17th. The ones I will go to see at the theatre are not BJP people. Everyone will have a space to work,” he said.

‘Small Directors Must Get Space’

Bhattacharya further claimed that independent filmmakers and smaller creators often struggle because of an alleged culture of occupation and gatekeeping within the industry.

“Those who are small directors, those who dream of making a film by raising 20, 25, 30 lakh rupees, will do it. They must be freed from the way the occupation was going on. They must be given that space,” he stated.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Makers To Dub Sai Pallavi’s Voice After Criticism Over Her Hindi Accent

The BJP leader stressed that talent should receive opportunities regardless of political beliefs and argued that the entertainment industry should remain open and inclusive.

‘Tollygunge’s Dadagiri’ Must End

When asked directly whether the alleged “Dadagiri” in Tollygunge would come to an end, Bhattacharya gave a firm response. “Absolutely over. I will not let that continue,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as monopoly-like control over cultural institutions and film screenings.

“If you say, the entire monopoly of BJP will continue, who will get a slot in the Academy when.. it will not work. Whose film will be released in Nandan, whose film will not be released.. a party will decide.. this is not it. Talent should be given dignity. Open-minded people should be brought forward. Society and our critics should also think about this, let's stay away from unnecessary political untouchability. It does not help.”