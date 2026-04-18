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HomeEntertainmentPulkit Samrat Creates History, Stuns Fans With Live Boxing At Glory Trailer Launch

Pulkit Samrat Creates History, Stuns Fans With Live Boxing At Glory Trailer Launch

Pulkit Samrat surprises everyone in Glory by doing live boxing with boxer Neeraj Goyat. He becomes the first Indian actor to do so. The series will be released on Netflix.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pulkit Samrat boxed professionally with Neeraj Goyat.
  • He is the first Indian actor in a live match.
  • Samrat joins Tom Hardy, Jake Gyllenhaal globally.
  • Web series 'Glory' releases May 1 on Netflix.

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has been making headlines for his upcoming web series Glory, and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The powerful trailer of Glory has finally been released, where Pulkit is seen in a fierce boxer avatar. At the trailer launch event, an intense face-off between Pulkit and famous boxer Neeraj Goyat grabbed everyone’s attention.

Pulkit Samrat Creates History

At the Glory trailer launch, Pulkit Samrat became the first Indian actor to step into the ring for a live boxing match with a professional boxer. He took on Neeraj Goyat in a high-energy bout that surprised everyone. This wasn’t just a promotional stunt, it was a real and intense match that left the audience impressed. Showing dedication, discipline, and passion, Pulkit entered the ring with full confidence and gave a tough fight to an experienced boxer like Neeraj.

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Joins League Of Global Actors

With this achievement, Pulkit has become the first Indian actor to participate in a live boxing match with a professional boxer marking a historic moment for Indian cinema. 

Internationally, he now joins the league of actors like Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal who have done something similar. In fact, Pulkit has now become the third actor in the world to achieve this feat.

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Neeraj Goyat Praises Pulkit

What made this moment even more special was the sportsmanship and mutual respect shown in the ring. After the match, Neeraj Goyat praised Pulkit for his hard work and courage. Known for his romantic and comic roles, Pulkit is now seen in a completely different and intense transformation. This marks his first time playing a boxer on screen.

When And Where To Watch

The web series Glory also stars Divyendu Sharma and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. It is directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Mohit Shah along with Karan Anshuman.

Glory is all set to release on May 1 on Netflix.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pulkit Samrat's new web series called?

Pulkit Samrat's upcoming web series is titled 'Glory'. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.

What historic feat did Pulkit Samrat achieve at the 'Glory' trailer launch?

Pulkit Samrat became the first Indian actor to participate in a live boxing match with a professional boxer, Neeraj Goyat.

Who else has Pulkit Samrat joined in the league of global actors?

Pulkit Samrat now joins actors like Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal, who have also undertaken similar challenges.

When and where can I watch the web series 'Glory'?

The web series 'Glory' is set to release on May 1, 2026, and will be available on Netflix.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pulkit Samrat Neeraj Goyat Glory Pulkit Samrat Movies
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