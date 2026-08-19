Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda seen dancing at a Thailand nightclub; video went viral.

The video emerged amid Komal Rani relationship rumors.

Govinda responded, urging Sunita to protect his public image.

A video of Govinda dancing at a nightclub in Thailand has gone viral on social media. The actor was seen performing at Kamaa Club in Pattaya during Indian Independence Day celebration. The video comes amid ongoing rumours linking him to Komal Rani and his highly publicised feud with wife Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda Dances At Thailand Nightclub

In the viral video, Govinda can be seen dancing to ‘Soni De Nakhre’ from his 2007 film Partner. He was seen dressed in a black and white outfit, and performed alongside background dancers as the crowd cheered him on during the Indian Independence Day celebrations. The audience can also be seen applauding and cheering for Govinda towards the end of the performance.

Party chalega puri Din 🚨#Govinda ’s dances at Pattaya club amid feud with wife #SunitaAhuja ⚠️



Amid the ongoing public spat with wife Sunita Ahuja and the buzz surrounding his rumoured relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, the veteran star was recently seen setting a… pic.twitter.com/Nfquf2O9Ti — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) August 17, 2026

ABP Live couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy

In recent weeks, videos of Govinda with his alleged girlfriend Komal Rani have surfaced on social media, and in one airport video, Govinda was seen introducing Komal to the paparazzi.

Sunita Ahuja later reacted to the videos and criticised Govinda for allegedly being seen with a woman she claimed was around their daughter’s age. She also referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy” and even commented on her choice of clothes.

“Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko,” Sunita told paparazzi. She further said, “Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mein chalte hain.”

Sunita also claimed that Govinda had “lost his mind”.

Govinda Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks

Govinda later hit back at Sunita’s comments, asking her to stay within her limits. He said her remarks were hurting his public image and could affect his professional interests, especially as he had recently begun work on a new film.

“Desh ke sabhi bade kalakaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahi. Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaun,” he said.

He further stated that fame, respect and wealth are gifts from God and should not be used to demean those who have less.

“Aap thoda sa hadd mein rahiye,” Govinda said.

The actor also criticised Sunita for allegedly using abusive language and warned that youngsters could be influenced by such behaviour.

“Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain. Aap jis tarah se vyavhar karengi, youngsters will follow it… Don’t do this,” he said.

Govinda concluded by saying, “Sasta kar diya hai ye maa-behen ka naam.”