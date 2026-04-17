Are Yuzvendra Chahal And Shefali Bagga Dating? Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shefali Bagga dismisses rumors of dating Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bagga tired of dating gossip; focuses on personal truth.

She prefers not to marry a cricketer to separate lives.

Chahal's personal life is subject to ongoing media scrutiny.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making headlines this week after actor Taniya Chatterjee claimed that he called her “cute”. She also claimed that the cricketer had replied to several of her Instagram stories and even showed a chat to paparazzi. Amid the buzz around his personal life, actor and sports anchor Shefali Bagga has now finally broken her silence on the same.

Shefali Bagga On Dating Yuzvendra Chahal

Shefali Bagga was recently asked during a podcast whether she is dating Yuzvendra Chahal. She said she has stopped stressing over such speculation and no longer pays attention to dating gossip.

ALSO READ| Arshdeep Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Turns Heads After MI vs PBKS IPL Match: WATCH

“I’m honestly tired of hearing these dating rumours. It’s strange how people assume that even going out for dinner means you’re dating. The mindset is very narrow. I truly don’t care about such things anymore. I’ve stopped taking stress over them. People can say whatever they want. I know my truth, and so do the people close to me,” she said.

She also spoke about marriage, saying she would not want to marry a cricketer since sports journalism is already her profession. According to her, keeping personal and professional lives separate is important.

How Dating Rumours Began

Rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and Shefali Bagga dating began after the two were spotted together following a dinner outing. They were also seen together in an advertisement, which further fuelled speculation. This came around the time when RJ Mahvash and Chahal, who had been linked earlier, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli ‘Quietly Removes Like’ From German Vlogger’s Pic After Internet Jokes About ‘Algorithm’ Explanation

Shefali Bagga is a sports anchor who shot to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13.

Yuzvendra Chahal frequently makes headlines for his personal life. In 2020, he married Dhanashree Verma, but the couple mutually decided to part ways and finalised their divorce in 2025. Dhanashree was last seen on the reality show Rise and Fall and remains active on social media. After their separation, Chahal’s name was linked with RJ Mahvash, and the two were often spotted together.

Chahal also drew criticism after a video showed him allegedly throwing a cigarette butt onto the road while driving his luxury car, with many social media users calling out the cricketer for lacking civic sense.