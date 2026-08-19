Dhruv Jurel's Catch Sparks Controversy! Sri Lanka Veteran Questions Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jurel's catch of Udara caused controversy.

Umpire upheld dismissal; experts questioned ball touching ground.

India needs four wickets to win Test match.

IND vs SL Test Dhruv Jurel Catch: India strengthened their position in the Galle Test on Day 4, but a disputed catch involving Dhruv Jurel became one of the biggest talking points of the day's play. Jurel claimed the dismissal of Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Udara, but the decision was sent upstairs for further examination. Replays showed the ball travelling into Jurel's hands, although there was uncertainty over whether his fingers were completely underneath the ball before it touched the ground.

The third umpire, Raveendra Wimalasiri, ultimately upheld the dismissal, leaving Udara visibly unhappy with the decision.

Dhruv Jurel Catch Leaves Sri Lanka Unconvinced

Manav Suthar draws the edge, and Dhruv Jurel clings on to a sensational low catch in the slips! 🏏



Sri Lanka are now four down!



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/U7mpHGJHH7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Udara appeared reluctant to walk away after being given out, with the nature of the catch prompting further discussion among the commentary team.

Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold, who was on commentary duty, also questioned whether Jurel had completed the catch cleanly.

“It's been pushed along the ground for a bit. The ball was pushed along the ground. You can see, it was pushed along. When you look at that slow-motion replay, it seems that the fingers were pushed back and the front of the ball was touching the ground,”

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Arnold continued to explain why he believed the evidence raised questions about the dismissal.

“For me, the ball is on the ground there. The fingers are behind the ball,”

The moment quickly became one of the key talking points from a day in which India otherwise tightened their grip on the contest.

India Four Wickets Away From Victory Push

Sri Lanka's chase never gathered significant momentum as India's bowlers repeatedly found ways through the batting line-up.

Manav Suthar was the pick of the attack, claiming two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna added one apiece before the close.

Sri Lanka ended the fourth day on 84/4, leaving them with a daunting 288 runs still required to complete what would be an extraordinary chase.

India are therefore within touching distance of securing a 1-0 lead in the series. However, the weather could yet become a factor on the final day, with rain forecast for Galle.