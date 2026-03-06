Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentProject Hail Mary India Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Project Hail Mary India Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film Project Hail Mary's India release has been postponed to avoid box offiice clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Project Hail Mary, which was initially scheduled to release in India on March 20, has been delayed. The change in date will help the film avoid clashing at the box office with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The sequel follows the success of the spy action-crime film Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December last year and earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

The upcoming sci-fi film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, will now arrive in cinemas later than planned. The shift comes after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was pushed to June 4, reportedly to ensure a wider audience amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Project Hail Mary India Release Date

Sony Pictures India and IMAX India have announced that Project Hail Mary, in which Ryan Gosling plays the lead role, will now release in Indian theatres on March 26. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“An update from Earth… before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. Project Hail Mary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Sony and IMAX said in a joint announcement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

About Project Hail Mary

The movie is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel Project Hail Mary. It follows Ryland Grace, a school teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft after being in a coma. As the story unfolds, he encounters an alien while on a mission linked to the survival of humanity. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt are set to return for the sequel, which is set in Lyari, Pakistan. The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

The makers dropped the film’s poster today, while the trailer is expected to be released tomorrow.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

At the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to compete with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Project Hail Mary about?

Based on Andy Weir's novel, it follows a school teacher who wakes up alone on a spacecraft and encounters an alien on a mission to save humanity.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ryan Gosling Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Project Hail Mary
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Project Hail Mary India Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Project Hail Mary India Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Entertainment
Fact Check: Toxic Plot Leaked? Rumours Claim Yash Is Forced Into A Sham Marriage With Kiara - Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Toxic Plot Leaked? Rumours Claim Yash Is Forced Into A Sham Marriage With Kiara - Here's The Truth
Entertainment
Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission
Badshah Summoned Over Controversial Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ By Haryana Women’s Commission
Entertainment
Badshah In Trouble: Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Rapper Over Tateeree Lyrics
Badshah In Trouble: Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Rapper Over Tateeree Lyrics
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget