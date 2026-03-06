Project Hail Mary India Release Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Project Hail Mary, which was initially scheduled to release in India on March 20, has been delayed. The change in date will help the film avoid clashing at the box office with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The sequel follows the success of the spy action-crime film Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December last year and earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

The upcoming sci-fi film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, will now arrive in cinemas later than planned. The shift comes after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was pushed to June 4, reportedly to ensure a wider audience amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Project Hail Mary India Release Date

Sony Pictures India and IMAX India have announced that Project Hail Mary, in which Ryan Gosling plays the lead role, will now release in Indian theatres on March 26. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“An update from Earth… before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. Project Hail Mary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Sony and IMAX said in a joint announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

About Project Hail Mary

The movie is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel Project Hail Mary. It follows Ryland Grace, a school teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft after being in a coma. As the story unfolds, he encounters an alien while on a mission linked to the survival of humanity. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt are set to return for the sequel, which is set in Lyari, Pakistan. The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers dropped the film’s poster today, while the trailer is expected to be released tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

At the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to compete with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.