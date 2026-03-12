UP Sizzles In Early March As Temperatures Near 40°C In Lucknow, Agra

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Residents across Uttar Pradesh are already experiencing intense summer-like conditions as temperatures soar close to 40 degrees Celsius in the first half of March.

Most cities in the state are recording maximum temperatures between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, and similar conditions are expected to continue on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the primary reason is the absence of active western disturbances, which typically bring moisture, cooler winds and rainfall during this time of year.

Without these weather systems, the region is witnessing dry conditions and strong sunlight, pushing temperatures about 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

May-Like Heat in March Raises Concerns

Weather experts say the current conditions reflect an imbalance in seasonal weather patterns. They expect similar heat to persist for the next three to four days.

After that, thunderstorms and rain may provide some relief. However, the unusual heat during the second week of March is being seen as an early warning sign of potentially severe temperatures in May and June.

Major Cities Record Rising Temperatures

The heat is particularly noticeable in central and western parts of the state, including the capital Lucknow, where intense sunlight, dry winds and humidity have made conditions uncomfortable for residents.

On Thursday, Lucknow’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 22 degrees Celsius.

Similar conditions are forecast in Agra, where temperatures may also reach 39 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, with a minimum near 25 degrees Celsius.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi could see temperatures climb to about 39 degrees Celsius, accompanied by higher humidity levels.

Other cities, including Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Ghaziabad, are also likely to record temperatures close to 39 degrees Celsius.

Why Temperatures Are Rising

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures across north-western plains have risen by around 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius this season, and the impact is clearly visible in Uttar Pradesh.

In previous years, western disturbances in early March often brought cooler winds and rainfall. This year, however, their influence has remained weak, allowing warm and dry conditions to dominate.

Meteorologists say the typical seasonal pattern has also shifted slightly, leading to unusually high temperatures for this time of year.

Rain Likely Around March 15–16

The weather department expects hot conditions to continue across the state for the next two to three days.

However, parts of western Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall or cloudy skies around March 15–16.