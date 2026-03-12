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HomeNewsIndia‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition

‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition

Viral ‘Kumbh Mela girl’ Monalisa Bhosle marries Farman Khan in Kerala after seeking police protection amid family opposition to their relationship.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Monalisa Bhosle Wedding: A young woman who shot to internet fame during the Kumbh Mela has once again found herself in the spotlight—this time for her wedding. Monalisa Bhosle, widely known online as the “Kumbh Mela girl,” married her partner Farman Khan in a ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram, bringing an end to days of uncertainty surrounding their relationship.

The couple solemnized their marriage at the Nainar Temple, choosing Kerala as the location for the wedding despite resistance from Monalisa’s family.

Monalisa Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Dispute

Before the marriage took place, Monalisa had approached the Thampanoor Police Station seeking help. According to officials, she reported that her family opposed the relationship and that her father was trying to take her back to their hometown against her wishes, as per reports.

Monalisa arrived at the station accompanied by Farman and members of a film crew she had been working with in the state. Officers said she clearly expressed her intention to marry him and refused to leave with her father. Police confirmed that since Monalisa is an adult, there were no legal grounds to stop her from making her own decision. Their role, they said, was limited to ensuring that her safety was not compromised during the dispute.

Tensions Rise During Film Shoot

The situation intensified while Monalisa was working on her debut Malayalam film Nagamma in Poovar, a coastal town in Kerala. Reports indicate that her father located her there and attempted to forcibly take her home.

Following her complaint, police summoned her father to the station and clarified that, at 18 years old, she had the legal right to decide whom to marry and where to live.

After the discussion, Monalisa left the police station with Farman, and the couple proceeded with their wedding plans.

Political Leaders Attend Ceremony

The wedding quickly attracted attention in Kerala, with several prominent political leaders attending the ceremony in support of the couple. Among those present were V. Sivankutty, M. V. Govindan, and Member of Parliament A. A. Rahim. Sivankutty described the event as “the real Kerala story.”

Monalisa appeared at the ceremony in a red saree with sindoor, while Farman wore a traditional white shirt and mundu, reflecting Kerala’s customary attire.

From Viral Fame 'Kumbh Girl' To Wedding Headlines

Monalisa first became widely known during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where a video showing her selling rudraksh garlands quickly spread across social media platforms and turned her into an internet sensation.

Speaking after the ceremony, she said the couple chose Kerala as their wedding destination because they admired the state.

Farman also shared his feelings about the relationship, saying that even though their relationship was six months old, he feels like it's been 60 years already, reported India Today. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the public reaction to Monalisa's wedding in Kerala?

Several prominent political leaders attended the wedding in support of the couple, with one describing it as 'the real Kerala story'.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
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Monalisa Kerala
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