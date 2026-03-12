Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, aiming to capitalise on the Eid holiday weekend. However, it won’t be the only major film arriving that day. Following the postponement of Toxic, two other films are also set for release, setting up a three-way box office clash. The spy action thriller will face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Love Mocktail 3, featuring Darling Krishna. Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s director, Harish Shankar, said his film still has strong prospects in the Telugu market, adding that multiple films can succeed simultaneously.

‘If It Were An SRK Movie….’

In an interview with Gulte, the director clarified that the final call on the film’s release date was not solely his decision. He also praised Aditya Dhar, the director of Dhurandhar, calling him a talented filmmaker.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar The Revenge: Advance Bookings, Star Cast Salary And OTT Platform

“With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, India-wide films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was an SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) movie, songs, a full entertainer zone, then we would have thought, ‘Oh, it’s similar to our film.’ But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”

Shankar also pointed out that both movies belong to completely different genres and said Pawan Kalyan’s huge fan base would ensure strong theatre turnout.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Earns Rs 21.2 Cr In Advance Booking Days Before Release, Sells Over 2.6 Lakh Tickets

“Also, it’s a collective decision. It wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt, ‘I am doing a film with Pawan Sir after so long, and for that film to compete with any other big film…’ And still, whether it’s Sankranti or summer, it’s always a combination. There is space for 2-3 big films to work. It’s not like they won’t show any other film except Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action drama directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil movie Theri. Along with Pawan Kalyan, it also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. The music and background score have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman.