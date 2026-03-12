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HomeEntertainment‘If It Were An SRK Movie….’: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director On Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Clash, Says ‘We Have Our Telugu States’

‘If It Were An SRK Movie….’: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director On Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Clash, Says ‘We Have Our Telugu States’

The director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh said they might have thought about shifting the release if it were an SRK film, stressing that Dhurandhar 2 and his film are vastly different in genre.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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 Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, aiming to capitalise on the Eid holiday weekend. However, it won’t be the only major film arriving that day. Following the postponement of Toxic, two other films are also set for release, setting up a three-way box office clash. The spy action thriller will face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Love Mocktail 3, featuring Darling Krishna. Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s director, Harish Shankar, said his film still has strong prospects in the Telugu market, adding that multiple films can succeed simultaneously.

‘If It Were An SRK Movie….’

In an interview with Gulte, the director clarified that the final call on the film’s release date was not solely his decision. He also praised Aditya Dhar, the director of Dhurandhar, calling him a talented filmmaker. 

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar The Revenge: Advance Bookings, Star Cast Salary And OTT Platform

“With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, India-wide films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was an SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) movie, songs, a full entertainer zone, then we would have thought, ‘Oh, it’s similar to our film.’ But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”

Shankar also pointed out that both movies belong to completely different genres and said Pawan Kalyan’s huge fan base would ensure strong theatre turnout.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Earns Rs 21.2 Cr In Advance Booking Days Before Release, Sells Over 2.6 Lakh Tickets

“Also, it’s a collective decision. It wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt, ‘I am doing a film with Pawan Sir after so long, and for that film to compete with any other big film…’ And still, whether it’s Sankranti or summer, it’s always a combination. There is space for 2-3 big films to work. It’s not like they won’t show any other film except Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an action drama directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil movie Theri. Along with Pawan Kalyan, it also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. The music and background score have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for release?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Eid holiday weekend.

Which other films will be released on the same day as Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will face a three-way box office clash with Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Love Mocktail 3.

What is the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh's opinion on the box office clash?

The director believes there is space for multiple films to succeed and that Ustaad Bhagat Singh has strong prospects in the Telugu market due to Pawan Kalyan's fan base and the film's genre.

Are Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh similar in genre?

No, the directors consider the films to be of completely different genres, reducing direct competition.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Ustaad Bhagat Singh
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