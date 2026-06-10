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HomeEntertainmentPranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark

Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark

Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account after facing backlash over a viral crowd work clip featuring Himanshu Jangra’s controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Pranit More's main Instagram account disappeared amid backlash.
  • Outrage sparked by an audience member's disturbing dating comments.
  • More criticized for laughing, later apologized for judgment lapse.
  • Audience member also apologized and deleted his social media.

A stand-up comedy clip that triggered outrage online has now taken another turn, with comedian Pranit More’s Instagram account disappearing days after backlash over controversial remarks made by an audience member during one of his shows. The issue began after a 23-year-old man described a disturbing dating experience during crowd work, prompting widespread criticism against both him and the comedian. As the clip spread online, social media users questioned Pranit’s response, leading to demands for accountability.

Pranit More’s Instagram Account Disappears

Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account amid the controversy surrounding the now-viral “₹370 biryani” remark made during one of his stand-up shows. The backlash began after 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra shared details of a date during Pranit’s show, saying that after paying ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, he expected a “return” on what he spent.

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What Himanshu Jangra Said During The Show

Speaking during the crowd work segment, Himanshu said he had gone on a date with a woman who later asked him to drop her off at home after dinner. Recalling the incident, he said, “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga” (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back).

Himanshu, who is based in Gurgaon, further described how he considered taking the woman back to his room and later insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. According to the information available, the woman repeatedly showed reluctance but eventually went with him to the park, where he spoke about waiting for nightfall. Following the clip going viral, Himanshu apologised for his comments and deleted his social media accounts.

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Backlash Against Pranit More

Pranit More also came under intense criticism online, with several influencers and users accusing him of not stopping the remarks during the show. Many women on social media expressed anger over the comedian laughing during the interaction instead of intervening. Influencers, including Kusha Kapila and Elvish Yadav, criticised him and called for accountability.

Pranit, who had around 3.8 million followers on Instagram, is no longer visible on the platform. However, his second Instagram account, @maharashtrianbhau, remains active and has more than 1 million followers, where he continues to post stand-up comedy content.

Pranit More’s Apology Statement

Responding to the backlash earlier, Pranit issued an apology statement. He wrote, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”

He further added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did comedian Pranit More's Instagram account disappear?

His main Instagram account was deactivated amid backlash over a controversial remark made by an audience member during his show. He faced criticism for laughing instead of intervening.

What controversial remarks sparked the outrage?

An audience member, Himanshu Jangra, said he spent ₹370 on biryani and expected a

How did Pranit More respond to the online backlash?

He issued an apology, stating the audience member's comments don't reflect his views and acknowledging that he should have challenged the remark instead of laughing.

What happened to the audience member who made the controversial remarks?

Himanshu Jangra, the 23-year-old man, apologized for his comments and subsequently deleted his social media accounts after the clip went viral.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Pranit More Himanshu Jangra ₹370 Biryani Remark Pranit More Instagram
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