Lok Sabha Passes Vande Mataram Bill A Day After Rajya Sabha Nod

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lok Sabha passed Prevention of Insults to National Honour Bill.

Government cited bill ensures national dignity, above politics.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Vande Mataram Bill on the ninth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, clearing its final legislative hurdle after the Rajya Sabha approved it on July 29.

With the bill now passed by both Houses of Parliament, it will be sent to the President for assent. Once it receives Presidential approval, it will become law.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill amid uproar from the Opposition before adjourning proceedings for the day until July 31.

Amendment To National Honour Law Approved

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The House passed the bill after a vote. The legislation seeks to further amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The bill had earlier been introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the Central government during the Monsoon Session. Following a debate, the Upper House passed the legislation on July 29.

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Government Says Bill Is Above Politics

Replying during the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said respect for national symbols should remain above politics.

"Respect for national symbols is a matter that should be above politics. This bill is not against any individual or ideology. It is in favor of the dignity of the nation and our shared national consciousness," Rai said.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Opposition Protests During Proceedings

The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage after convening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum. However, Opposition parties continued raising slogans, demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against those who had protested in the national capital over the NEET paper leak.

Despite the protests, the Deputy Chairman proceeded with the discussion and urged members to participate in the debate.

The Opposition later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

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