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English NewsCitiesDelhi Govt Closes NEET Protest Cases, No Relief For Those With Criminal Antecedents

Delhi Govt Closes NEET Protest Cases, No Relief For Those With Criminal Antecedents

Delhi government has closed NEET protest cases, but the relief will not apply to protesters with criminal antecedents.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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  • Relief excludes individuals with criminal antecedents from its scope.

The Delhi government has decided not to take any adverse legal action against people who participated in protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. However, the relief will not extend to individuals with criminal antecedents. The decision follows the Supreme Court's July 28 order and has been issued by the Home Department after receiving the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

No Adverse Action Against Protesters

The Delhi government said no further adverse legal action would be taken against those who took part in the protests. It also clarified that if any protesters were arrested or detained during the demonstrations, their cases would be reviewed and the process for their early release would be initiated.

The government added that it has no intention of pursuing any further action against those involved in the protests.

Also Read: Kharge's Manusmriti Remarks Trigger Uproar In Rajya Sabha; BJP Hits Back

Exception For Criminal Antecedents

The relief will not apply to individuals with criminal antecedents, with the government stating that the Supreme Court's directions in this regard will be followed.

As of July 29 the Delhi Police had registered 13 FIRs in connection with the protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

The government said the matter would now be treated as closed, with no further proceedings to be initiated in connection with the protest-related cases.

Also Read: Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Protest Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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