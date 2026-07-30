Ram Charan sustained a wrist injury while shooting for his upcoming sports drama
Ram Charan Returns To Hyderabad After Wrist Surgery, Begins Eight-Week Recovery
Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad after undergoing successful wrist surgery in Coimbatore. The actor, injured while shooting Peddi, visited an Ayyappa temple before heading home. Doctors have advised him to rest for around eight weeks before resuming work.
- Ram Charan underwent successful wrist surgery in Coimbatore July 27.
- He returned to Hyderabad after visiting an Ayyappa temple.
- Doctors advised extended rest and rehabilitation before resuming filming.
Frequently Asked Questions
What injury did Ram Charan sustain?
When and where did Ram Charan have his wrist surgery?
Ram Charan underwent surgery on his right wrist on July 27 at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. He was discharged on July 29 after three days of medical observation.
Who performed Ram Charan's wrist surgery?
The procedure was led by orthopaedic surgeon Dr S Rajasekaran, with Miami-based hand and wrist specialist Dr Alejandro Badia also joining the surgical team.
What is Ram Charan's recovery status after the surgery?
Doctors have advised Ram Charan to take an extended break and undergo rehabilitation. His return to filming is expected to remain on hold for several weeks.
Did Ram Charan make any public appearances after his surgery?
Yes, before returning to Hyderabad, Ram Charan visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Coimbatore with his wife Upasana. He was photographed offering prayers while wearing his arm sling.