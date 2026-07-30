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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan Returns To Hyderabad After Wrist Surgery, Begins Eight-Week Recovery

Ram Charan Returns To Hyderabad After Wrist Surgery, Begins Eight-Week Recovery

Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad after undergoing successful wrist surgery in Coimbatore. The actor, injured while shooting Peddi, visited an Ayyappa temple before heading home. Doctors have advised him to rest for around eight weeks before resuming work.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan underwent successful wrist surgery in Coimbatore July 27.
  • He returned to Hyderabad after visiting an Ayyappa temple.
  • Doctors advised extended rest and rehabilitation before resuming filming.

Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad after undergoing wrist surgery in Coimbatore, following an injury sustained while shooting for his upcoming sports drama Peddi. The actor was discharged from Ganga Hospital on July 29 after spending three days under medical observation. He travelled back with wife Upasana Konidela and parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. Before leaving Coimbatore, Ram Charan also visited an Ayyappa temple with Upasana, wearing an arm sling during the prayers. Doctors have advised him to take an extended break from work as he recovers. His return to filming is therefore expected to remain on hold for several weeks.

Ram Charan Wrist Surgery

Ram Charan underwent surgery on his right wrist at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore on July 27. The procedure was led by orthopaedic surgeon Dr S Rajasekaran, with Miami-based hand and wrist specialist Dr Alejandro Badia also joining the surgical team. The actor was subsequently kept under observation before being discharged on July 29.

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The injury was reportedly sustained while filming an action sequence for Peddi. Ram Charan had continued working before eventually travelling to Coimbatore for treatment. Reports said his recovery would involve rehabilitation before he could resume professional commitments. After arriving in Hyderabad, the actor was seen making his way home with his family. He appeared comfortable but continued to wear an arm sling.

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Ram Charan Visits Ayyappa Temple

Before returning to Hyderabad, Ram Charan and Upasana visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Coimbatore. The actor was photographed offering prayers while wearing his sling and his Ayyappa mala. Images and videos from the visit have since circulated widely online.

 
 
 
 
 
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Upasana was also seen at the temple’s goshala, where she fed cows. The couple’s appearance came shortly after Ram Charan’s successful operation and gave fans a glimpse of the actor during his recovery period. His temple visit also marked his first public appearance following the procedure, with fans sharing messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Peddi And RC17 Update

For now, Ram Charan’s focus is expected to remain on recovery rather than returning immediately to sets. Reports indicate that he has been advised to undergo rehabilitation before resuming professional work. The actor is currently associated with Peddi, the sports action drama for which he suffered the wrist injury. He is also set to collaborate with director Sukumar on his next project, tentatively referred to as RC17.

With his medical treatment completed and his recovery underway, Ram Charan is now expected to take the necessary time off before returning to filming. For his fans, his temple appearance and return to Hyderabad offer some reassurance that the actor is recovering after the injury.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Ram Charan sustain?

Ram Charan sustained a wrist injury while shooting for his upcoming sports drama

When and where did Ram Charan have his wrist surgery?

Ram Charan underwent surgery on his right wrist on July 27 at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. He was discharged on July 29 after three days of medical observation.

Who performed Ram Charan's wrist surgery?

The procedure was led by orthopaedic surgeon Dr S Rajasekaran, with Miami-based hand and wrist specialist Dr Alejandro Badia also joining the surgical team.

What is Ram Charan's recovery status after the surgery?

Doctors have advised Ram Charan to take an extended break and undergo rehabilitation. His return to filming is expected to remain on hold for several weeks.

Did Ram Charan make any public appearances after his surgery?

Yes, before returning to Hyderabad, Ram Charan visited the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Coimbatore with his wife Upasana. He was photographed offering prayers while wearing his arm sling.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore Chiranjeevi Ayyappa Temple Upasana Konidela Ram CHaran Peddi Ram Charan Surgery Ram Charan Wrist Surgery Ganga Hospital
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