Rupali Ganguly To Disha Vakani: When TV Stars Turned Into Internet’s Biggest Meme Legends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KBC pause, Bill Gates' cameo became popular online trends.

Television stars are known for winning hearts with their memorable characters and powerful dialogues. However, some of their most unexpected moments have gone beyond the small screen and become internet sensations. Whether it is a catchy one-liner, a funny expression or a memorable scene, several TV personalities have unknowingly turned into meme legends. Here’s a look at the stars whose viral moments continue to dominate social media.

Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Aapko Kya?’ Became Internet Favourite

Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue “Aapko Kya?” from Anupamaa became hugely popular among viewers. In the show, the line reflects the confidence and strength of her character. However, social media gave it a completely new identity. It quickly turned into a viral meme and is now widely used whenever someone interferes in another person’s personal life, choices or decisions.

‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ Took Social Media By Storm

The dialogue “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?” from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became a massive online trend in 2020. Its popularity soared after Yashraj Mukhate created a humorous music remix based on the scene. Within days, the phrase flooded memes, reels and social media posts. Even today, it is often used in a funny way whenever there is a mystery to solve or a situation to investigate.

Daya Ben’s ‘Hey Maa, Mataji!’

Daya Ben’s iconic expression “Hey Maa, Mataji!” from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became one of the most recognisable reaction memes on the Internet. Her dramatic response to shocking situations resonated with audiences and quickly found a place in online conversations. The phrase is still widely used to react to surprising or unbelievable moments.

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Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC Pause

The brief pause taken by Amitabh Bachchan before announcing a result on Kaun Banega Crorepati has also achieved meme status. Social media users often use this iconic pause to represent suspense, anticipation or a dramatic reveal. Over time, it has become one of the show's most recognisable trademarks.

Bill Gates’ Cameo Created Viral Moment

When Bill Gates appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and said “Jai Shri Krishna”, the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms. Viewers were surprised to see one of the world’s most famous businessmen making an appearance in an Indian television show, leading to a wave of memes and humorous reactions online.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Dialogue Became A Meme

Shehnaaz Gill’s famous line, “Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta”, from Bigg Boss 13 became one of the internet’s biggest viral trends. Her entertaining delivery and expressive reactions made the dialogue an instant hit. Even today, people use it to highlight double standards or make humorous comparisons.

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Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Baccha Hai Tu Mera’ Trends Online

Rakesh Bedi’s dialogue “Baccha Hai Tu Mera” from the film Dhurandhar gained widespread popularity on social media. His unique delivery style and strong screen presence helped the line become a viral sensation. The dialogue is now commonly used in memes and reels, often to tease friends or add a humorous touch to online conversations.

These memorable dialogues and moments prove that sometimes a single scene can leave a lasting impact far beyond television screens. Long after their original broadcast, these viral catchphrases continue to entertain audiences and remain an important part of internet culture.