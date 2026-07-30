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English NewsEntertainmentMadhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support

Madhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support

Chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj confirms Ragha as his biological son after DNA testing, pledging lifelong love, care and responsibility.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhampatty Rangaraj confirmed Ragha as his son after DNA test.
  • Rangaraj pledged lifelong commitment; Joy Crizildaa expressed peace.
  • This resolution concludes months of public dispute, legal scrutiny.

Chef and actor Madhampatty Rangaraj has publicly acknowledged Ragha Rangaraj, also known as Raha, as his biological son after DNA testing confirmed his paternity. In a social media post on Thursday, Rangaraj pledged to remain committed to his son's well-being and future, bringing to a close months of speculation and legal disputes surrounding the child's parentage. Ragha was born to fashion designer Joy Crizildaa on October 31, 2025.

Rangaraj Announces Lifelong Commitment to His Son

Sharing a photograph with his son on social media, Rangaraj said he had been fulfilling his responsibilities as a father over the past several months and would continue to do so throughout his life.

He wrote, "Hello everyone, For the past six months, I have fulfilled every responsibility expected of me as a father to my son, Ragha, with complete dedication and love. I would also like to officially state that I will continue to stand by Ragha Rangaraj with unwavering responsibility and love throughout my life, ensuring his well-being, happiness, and future."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T.P.Rangharaaj (@madhampatty_rangaraj)

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The statement marks his first formal public acknowledgement of Ragha as his son following confirmation through DNA testing.

Responding to the announcement, Joy Crizildaa shared a heartfelt message on social media, writing, "Father and son ♥️🧿 A mothers heart is finally at peace 🥹🙏🏻."

DNA Test Ends Months of Public Dispute

The paternity issue had remained in the public spotlight for several months after Joy Crizildaa accused Rangaraj of cheating on her and marrying her while she was pregnant with his child.

The dispute intensified when Rangaraj initially denied being the child's biological father. However, the matter was later resolved after DNA testing confirmed his paternity, following which he accepted legal and personal responsibility for the child.

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Marriage Also Came Under Judicial Scrutiny

The controversy had also reached the courts, where the legal status of the couple's marriage came under examination.

On November 10, 2025, the Madras High Court questioned the validity of the marriage between Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa, which was reportedly solemnised in December 2023.

The court noted that the ceremony allegedly took place before Joy Crizildaa's divorce from her first husband was finalised on July 16, 2024.

Justice N. Senthilkumar raised the issue while reserving orders in a petition filed by Rangaraj seeking to restrain Crizildaa from making statements in the media that he claimed were false, malicious, defamatory and harmful to his personality rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major announcement did Madhampatty Rangaraj make?

Chef and actor Madhampatty Rangaraj publicly acknowledged Ragha Rangaraj as his biological son. This came after DNA testing confirmed his paternity, ending months of speculation.

How was Madhampatty Rangaraj's paternity confirmed?

Rangaraj's paternity was confirmed through DNA testing. This resolved months of public dispute and legal issues regarding the child's parentage.

Who is Ragha Rangaraj's mother?

Ragha Rangaraj's mother is fashion designer Joy Crizildaa. He was born on October 31, 2025.

What was the controversy surrounding Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa's relationship?

The dispute involved Rangaraj initially denying paternity and questions about their marriage's validity. Their alleged marriage in Dec 2023 was before Joy's previous divorce was finalized.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raha DNA Test Madhampatty Rangaraj Joy Crizildaa Ragha Rangaraj
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