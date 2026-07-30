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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk Hails Vande Bharat Journey, Urges Centre To Keep 'No FIR' Promise To Student Protesters

Sonam Wangchuk Hails Vande Bharat Journey, Urges Centre To Keep 'No FIR' Promise To Student Protesters

Sonam Wangchuk praises Indian Railways after his Vande Bharat journey and urges the government to honour its assurance of no FIRs against students.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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  • Separately, Supreme Court ordered medical care for injured protesters.

Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has praised the Indian Railways after travelling aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, while also urging the government to honour its reported assurance that no FIRs would be filed against students who participated in nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike on the night of July 23 after receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, shared his travel experience in a video posted on X on Thursday before continuing his journey to Ladakh.

Wangchuk Calls Indian Railways His Favourite Way to Travel

Sharing glimpses of his journey, Wangchuk said travelling by train remains his preferred mode of transport and praised the Vande Bharat service connecting Delhi with Jammu and Kashmir.

He said he had especially wanted to experience the journey across the Chenab bridge, describing it as a memorable experience.

According to Wangchuk, the trip filled him with pride in the achievements of the Indian Railways. After spending the night in Kashmir, he said he resumed his onward journey to Ladakh.

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Urges Government to Honour Assurance to Students

Alongside his travel update, Wangchuk appealed to the government to fulfil its reported commitment that no FIRs would be registered against students who joined the nationwide protests over examination irregularities.

He also welcomed the introduction of legislation aimed at strengthening measures against examination malpractice.

Expressing optimism, Wangchuk said he hoped the proposed reforms would not be confined to preventing paper leaks but would also contribute to improving the country's education system as a whole.

Concluding his message, he called on citizens and the government to work together in the larger interest of the country and build a "great" India.

ALSO READ: J&K Police Attach Properties Of Five Pakistan-Based Terror Handlers In Major Crackdown

Exam Reform Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Wangchuk's remarks came shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote on Wednesday.

The legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties for examination paper leaks and related malpractices following the nationwide controversy over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The issue had triggered widespread student protests across the country and culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Supreme Court Directs Medical Care for Injured Protesters

Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure proper medical treatment for protesters who sustained pellet gun injuries during the demonstrations.

The order came amid continuing scrutiny of the handling of the protests, with several groups demanding accountability over the use of force against demonstrators.

Wangchuk had been among the prominent public figures to support the student movement, joining the sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before ending his hunger strike after being admitted to hospital.

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What new legislation was recently passed regarding examination malpractice?

The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. This legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties for examination paper leaks and related malpractices.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Ladakh Indian Railways NEET Vande Bharat Sonam Wangchuk Chenab Bridge
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