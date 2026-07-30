Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Separately, Supreme Court ordered medical care for injured protesters.

Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has praised the Indian Railways after travelling aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, while also urging the government to honour its reported assurance that no FIRs would be filed against students who participated in nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike on the night of July 23 after receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, shared his travel experience in a video posted on X on Thursday before continuing his journey to Ladakh.

Wangchuk Calls Indian Railways His Favourite Way to Travel

Sharing glimpses of his journey, Wangchuk said travelling by train remains his preferred mode of transport and praised the Vande Bharat service connecting Delhi with Jammu and Kashmir.

He said he had especially wanted to experience the journey across the Chenab bridge, describing it as a memorable experience.

According to Wangchuk, the trip filled him with pride in the achievements of the Indian Railways. After spending the night in Kashmir, he said he resumed his onward journey to Ladakh.

AM PROUD OF INDIAN RAILWAYS

Want to be proud of Indian (govt) promises too…



Copy-LeftRightnCentre… pic.twitter.com/syCigFCKOb — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 30, 2026

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Urges Government to Honour Assurance to Students

Alongside his travel update, Wangchuk appealed to the government to fulfil its reported commitment that no FIRs would be registered against students who joined the nationwide protests over examination irregularities.

He also welcomed the introduction of legislation aimed at strengthening measures against examination malpractice.

Expressing optimism, Wangchuk said he hoped the proposed reforms would not be confined to preventing paper leaks but would also contribute to improving the country's education system as a whole.

Concluding his message, he called on citizens and the government to work together in the larger interest of the country and build a "great" India.

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Exam Reform Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Wangchuk's remarks came shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote on Wednesday.

The legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties for examination paper leaks and related malpractices following the nationwide controversy over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The issue had triggered widespread student protests across the country and culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Supreme Court Directs Medical Care for Injured Protesters

Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to ensure proper medical treatment for protesters who sustained pellet gun injuries during the demonstrations.

The order came amid continuing scrutiny of the handling of the protests, with several groups demanding accountability over the use of force against demonstrators.

Wangchuk had been among the prominent public figures to support the student movement, joining the sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before ending his hunger strike after being admitted to hospital.