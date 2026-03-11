‘People Took It Differently’: Sorab Bedi Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Malaika Arora

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Photos of Malaika Arora partying with Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi recently went viral on social media, leading to speculations that the two might be romantically involved. Now, Bedi has cleared the air around the nature of their bond, stating that they are just friends.

‘There Is Nothing Between Us’

In an interview with Times Now, Sorab dismissed the dating rumours and said that he and Malaika share only a friendly bond.

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He also shared how they met. Bedi said that during his early modelling years, Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta had given him an opportunity to walk the ramp. Over time, he became part of their social circle and often attended gatherings with them. It was at one such event that he was introduced to Malaika, who is also close to Daruwala and Mehta.

“Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”

Bedi On Photos With Malaika

Bedi said that people should be more mindful before making assumptions about someone’s personal life, as such rumours can impact a person emotionally.

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“Aisa karna nahin chahiye. [They shouldn’t do it]. I didn’t party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”

The speculation began after Bedi attended a party at Malaika Arora’s restaurant in Juhu and shared a social media post from the evening. One of the photos showed the two posing together, while a video showed them dancing at the event. In the caption, he congratulated Malaika on Sweeney Bombay. The post was later removed from his profile.