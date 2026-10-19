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English NewsNewsIndia'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns After Firing At Tiger Shroff

'No One Will Be Spared': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Warns After Firing At Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured Tiger Shroff that the accused in the Mumbai firing case will be arrested soon.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unidentified persons fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car Sunday.
  • Shroff injured by gunpowder, driver sustained gunshot wounds.
  • CM Fadnavis assured swift action, perpetrators will be caught.
  • Dy CM Shinde visited Shroff, condemned attack, assured security.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that nobody involved in the alleged assassination bid targeting Tiger Shroff would be spared, and assured him the actor those responsible for the firing at his car in Mumbai would be arrested soon.

Fadnvais asserted that there was no reason for people to be afraid and that the police were treating every threat seriously.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the Mumbai Police had launched a thorough investigation into the incident, in which the 36-year-old actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

“There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards—yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action,” he said.

Assuring action against the accused, Fadnavis added, “I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon.”

The chief minister said he had spoken to Shroff and assured him that adequate security would be provided, asking the actor not to worry.

Eknath Shinde Meets Tiger Shroff, Assures Family Of Security

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg, unidentified individuals opened fire as Shroff was leaving a football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Two people, including the actor’s driver, sustained injuries. The driver was reportedly hit by bullets, while Shroff escaped without gunshot wounds.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and assure him of the state government’s support. Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present.

ALSO READ: 'Won't Tolerate Gang Wars ': Eknath Shinde's 'Bullets For Bullets' Warning After Tiger Shroff Car Firing

After the meeting, Shinde said five rounds had been fired and described the incident as condemnable. He said Shroff had sustained injuries to his left hand due to “gunpowder and shards of glass”.

“Both he and his mother are quite shaken,” Shinde said, adding that the government would take steps to ensure their safety in view of threats directed at public figures.

Shinde also warned that threats and attempts at intimidation would not be tolerated, saying the Mumbai Police had brought gang wars under control in 1995 and would act against such criminal activity again.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened involving actor Tiger Shroff?

Unidentified individuals fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. He escaped gunshot wounds, sustaining injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass.

What is the government's response to the incident?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Tiger Shroff of security and warned that those responsible would be arrested soon. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned the attack and affirmed police action.

Were there any injuries during the firing incident?

Yes, Tiger Shroff sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass shards. His driver and another person also reportedly sustained injuries.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Tiger Shroff Devendra Fadnavis MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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