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English NewsEntertainmentTwo Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car, Flee On Bike After Gun Jams; Chilling Video Emerges

Two Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car, Flee On Bike After Gun Jams; Chilling Video Emerges

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: The now-viral video shows two men opening fire at Tiger Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle with a third accomplice.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gunmen fired five shots at Tiger Shroff's car.
  • Driver wounded; police launched investigation, detained a suspect.
  • Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, warning against Salman Khan associates.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: A new video has emerged showing the moments when gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car before fleeing on a bike after their weapon jammed. The incident took place as the actor was leaving a club in his BMW after a football match.

Two Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car

The now-viral video shows the actor leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu at around 7 pm. He is seen waving at fans gathered outside the gate for a glimpse of him.

As the car moves ahead, footage captures one of the attackers approaching the vehicle and firing at it from close range, near the window. He fires five rounds before another man attempts to fire a sixth shot at point-blank range, but his weapon jams. The two men then flee on a motorcycle, with both riding pillion.

Following the attack, Tiger’s driver, Firdaus, stepped out of the car to check what had happened. Moments later, Tiger switched seats with him and drove straight to Nanavati Hospital, as his driver had sustained gunshot wounds to his left hand.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde

The actor later left the hospital under heavy police security, keeping his head down as he made his way out.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the case, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence.

Police have formed 15 special teams to investigate the case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the attackers. A forensic team has also inspected the scene and collected evidence. Ballistic reports reportedly indicate that the shots were fired from close range.

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH

A suspect has been detained for questioning based on the colour of the clothes he was reportedly wearing. Police have also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack. The attackers reportedly fled towards Andheri railway station and abandoned the bike along the way. The vehicle reportedly bears a Mumbai registration number, and investigators are verifying its details to establish the suspects’ identities and escape route.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the attack and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also condemned the attack and called for a “thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation” into the incident.

“Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities,” read a statement issued by FWICE.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a Facebook post and a viral audio clip, the group reportedly warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the incident involving Tiger Shroff's car?

Gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving a club. Five shots were fired, and a sixth weapon jammed before the attackers fled on a motorcycle.

Was anyone injured in the shooting incident?

Yes, Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, sustained gunshot wounds to his left hand. Tiger then drove him to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Which group claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff's car?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack via a Facebook post and an audio clip. They reportedly warned those who failed to comply with their demands.

What actions have authorities taken following the incident?

Maharashtra CM ordered an inquiry, and police formed 15 special teams to investigate. A suspect has been detained, and the alleged getaway motorcycle was recovered.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tiger Shroff MUMBAI ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
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