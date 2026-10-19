Two Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car, Flee On Bike After Gun Jams; Chilling Video Emerges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunmen fired five shots at Tiger Shroff's car.

Driver wounded; police launched investigation, detained a suspect.

Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, warning against Salman Khan associates.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: A new video has emerged showing the moments when gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car before fleeing on a bike after their weapon jammed. The incident took place as the actor was leaving a club in his BMW after a football match.

Two Men Fire 5 Shots At Tiger Shroff’s Car

The now-viral video shows the actor leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu at around 7 pm. He is seen waving at fans gathered outside the gate for a glimpse of him.

As the car moves ahead, footage captures one of the attackers approaching the vehicle and firing at it from close range, near the window. He fires five rounds before another man attempts to fire a sixth shot at point-blank range, but his weapon jams. The two men then flee on a motorcycle, with both riding pillion.

Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff's car… Glad he's safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026

Following the attack, Tiger’s driver, Firdaus, stepped out of the car to check what had happened. Moments later, Tiger switched seats with him and drove straight to Nanavati Hospital, as his driver had sustained gunshot wounds to his left hand.

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The actor later left the hospital under heavy police security, keeping his head down as he made his way out.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the case, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at his residence.

Police have formed 15 special teams to investigate the case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the attackers. A forensic team has also inspected the scene and collected evidence. Ballistic reports reportedly indicate that the shots were fired from close range.

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A suspect has been detained for questioning based on the colour of the clothes he was reportedly wearing. Police have also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack. The attackers reportedly fled towards Andheri railway station and abandoned the bike along the way. The vehicle reportedly bears a Mumbai registration number, and investigators are verifying its details to establish the suspects’ identities and escape route.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the attack and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also condemned the attack and called for a “thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation” into the incident.

“Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities,” read a statement issued by FWICE.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a Facebook post and a viral audio clip, the group reportedly warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.