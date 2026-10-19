Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs CJP In Jolt To NDA, Regrets Supporting Panel That Selects ECs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jagan Mohan Reddy regrets EC selection, backs CJP protests.

Reddy seeks CJI's inclusion in Election Commissioner selection process.

YSRCP supports CJP to protect voters from illegal removals.

CJP leaders were arrested amidst protests against the CEC.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed regret over the process used to appoint Election Commissioners and extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development comes amid protests by opposition parties over the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are currently in judicial custody. Reddy’s stance has drawn attention as his party, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has supported the NDA government in Parliament on certain issues.

His support for CJP has also prompted speculation about possible coordination with Left parties. However, no official statement has confirmed any such understanding.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Questions ED Selection Process

According to media reports, Reddy expressed regret over the existing mechanism for appointing Election Commissioners. Under the process he referred to, a three-member committee comprising the Prime Minister, a Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition selects the commissioners.

He reportedly said the party now regretted agreeing with the process and called for changes to the law, including the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee.

A YSRCP leader told The Indian Express that the party supports the NDA on an issue-by-issue basis. The leader added that, on this matter, the public needed greater assurances from the government.

Why Is YSRCP Supporting CJP?

The YSRCP leader said the party believed it should stand with those seeking to protect voters whose names had allegedly been removed illegally.

The leader also accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led Andhra Pradesh government of benefiting from the functioning of the State Election Commission, alleging that the commission was acting in coordination with the state government.

However, the allegations against the state government and the commission remain claims made by the YSRCP leader.