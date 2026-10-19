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English NewsNewsIndiaJagan Mohan Reddy Backs CJP In Jolt To NDA, Regrets Supporting Panel That Selects ECs

Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs CJP In Jolt To NDA, Regrets Supporting Panel That Selects ECs

Reddy has called for changes to the law governing the selection panel, including the Chief Justice of India. A YSRCP leader said the party supports the NDA on an issue-by-issue basis and believes those opposing alleged illegal voter deletions deserve support.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jagan Mohan Reddy regrets EC selection, backs CJP protests.
  • Reddy seeks CJI's inclusion in Election Commissioner selection process.
  • YSRCP supports CJP to protect voters from illegal removals.
  • CJP leaders were arrested amidst protests against the CEC.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed regret over the process used to appoint Election Commissioners and extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development comes amid protests by opposition parties over the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are currently in judicial custody. Reddy’s stance has drawn attention as his party, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has supported the NDA government in Parliament on certain issues.

His support for CJP has also prompted speculation about possible coordination with Left parties. However, no official statement has confirmed any such understanding.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Questions ED Selection Process

According to media reports, Reddy expressed regret over the existing mechanism for appointing Election Commissioners. Under the process he referred to, a three-member committee comprising the Prime Minister, a Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition selects the commissioners.

He reportedly said the party now regretted agreeing with the process and called for changes to the law, including the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee.

A YSRCP leader told The Indian Express that the party supports the NDA on an issue-by-issue basis. The leader added that, on this matter, the public needed greater assurances from the government.

Why Is YSRCP Supporting CJP?

The YSRCP leader said the party believed it should stand with those seeking to protect voters whose names had allegedly been removed illegally.

The leader also accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led Andhra Pradesh government of benefiting from the functioning of the State Election Commission, alleging that the commission was acting in coordination with the state government.

However, the allegations against the state government and the commission remain claims made by the YSRCP leader.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

Reddy expressed regret over the process used to appoint Election Commissioners and supports CJP's protests. His party believes they should stand with those protecting voters whose names were allegedly removed illegally.

What changes does YS Jagan Mohan Reddy propose for the Election Commissioner appointment process?

Reddy regrets the existing three-member committee for appointing Election Commissioners. He calls for changes to the law, including the Chief Justice of India's inclusion in the selection committee.

How does the YSRCP's support for CJP relate to its stance on the NDA government?

YSRCP supports the NDA on an issue-by-issue basis in Parliament. A YSRCP leader stated they support CJP on this matter to protect voters and ensure greater government assurances.

What are YSRCP's allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government and State Election Commission?

YSRCP alleges the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government is benefiting from the State Election Commission. They claim the commission is acting in coordination with the state government.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jagan Mohan Reddy CJP NDA Cockroach Janta Party
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