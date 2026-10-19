Putin Proposes Trilateral Summit With Trump, Xi To Discuss Ukraine War: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin proposed trilateral summit with Trump, Xi for Ukraine.

Summit aimed for Ukraine peace at upcoming APEC meeting.

Proposal raises concerns; Trump has not formally agreed yet.

Earlier Putin-Trump call discussed energy, international issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed holding a trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the Ukraine war, with Moscow seeking a peace agreement favourable to its interests, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The proposal is aimed at capitalising on improving ties between Moscow and Washington under Trump, but has raised concerns in Ukraine and among US allies in Europe over the possibility of negotiations taking place without Kyiv’s participation, according to the report.

Citing a former Russian intelligence official briefed on the matter, the WSJ reported that Putin first floated the idea during a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. The call also resulted in an agreement allowing the United States to purchase Russian diesel fuel for distribution in global markets.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the newspaper that discussions about a possible meeting were underway, although no concrete arrangements had been finalised.

“There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,” Peskov told the WSJ.

A senior US official told the newspaper that Trump had not formally agreed to the proposed summit. However, the official indicated that the US president could be receptive to the idea given his efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

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Russia Proposes Talks Alongside APEC Summit

According to the WSJ, sources familiar with the negotiations said the Kremlin had suggested holding the trilateral talks alongside the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, a major technology hub in southern China.

Russian diplomats have reportedly presented the proposal to Chinese officials, sources close to recent discussions between Moscow and Beijing told the newspaper. Beijing signalled that it would not object to the meeting, provided Trump agreed to participate.

The possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump had also been raised earlier by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ushakov said the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit if both attended, although they had not discussed specific dates.

Ushakov described their recent telephone conversation as “very substantive” and friendly, saying it lasted an hour and a half. The leaders discussed economic initiatives, energy supplies and international issues, he said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

“Putin and Trump had a "very substantive", even friendly conversation that lasted an hour and a half,” Ushakov said, according to TASS.

Ushakov added that both leaders were satisfied with the communication channels between their countries and discussed preparations for major economic initiatives, including potential Russian petroleum product supplies to the United States and international markets.

“An important international event is coming up in China - the APEC summit. At least for now, both the Russian and US leaders are interested in attending. Accordingly, if both leaders are at the same international venue, I assume they will find an opportunity to meet, shake hands and talk,” Ushakov said, as quoted by TASS.

The Russian presidential aide also said Putin valued the attention Washington was giving to dialogue with Moscow despite Trump's domestic agenda and the US administration's involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.

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Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Making ‘Great Progress’

The reported summit proposal comes as Trump continues to defend his diplomatic approach towards Moscow, claiming that negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war are advancing.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said the negotiations were making “great progress”. He also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of failing to secure a better deal two years ago.

Trump described his approach as one that seeks to prevent Russia from being pushed away from negotiations, arguing that maintaining Moscow's participation was necessary to reach an agreement.

“My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want!” Trump wrote.

The US president also said he could sign a document related to ongoing hostage negotiations whenever he chose, while suggesting that doing so at that moment could undermine the broader diplomatic process.

Energy Cooperation Featured In Putin-Trump Call

Energy supplies were another major subject of the October 9 conversation between Putin and Trump, according to Ushakov.

Following the call, Trump announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the United States and global markets, with further shipments expected in the coming months.

The discussions also covered potential Russian petroleum product supplies and wider economic initiatives, signalling an effort by the two countries to explore areas of cooperation alongside diplomatic engagement over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the United States on a state visit from September 23 to 25. During the visit, he held talks with Trump on bilateral relations and the broader international situation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the meeting as a “candid and in-depth exchange of views with US President Donald Trump in a friendly atmosphere of mutual respect” on strategic and overarching issues concerning China-US relations and the wider global landscape.

While Moscow has reportedly approached Beijing about a three-way summit, the proposal remains contingent on Trump's participation, and the three leaders have yet to establish a confirmed meeting date or agenda.