'Zelensky Doesn't Want To End War': Trump Defends Russia Sanctions Waiver

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump eased Russia sanctions, lifting diesel ban.

He blamed Ukraine for fuel prices, accused Zelensky.

Zelensky accused Trump of coercion, restricting aid to Kyiv.

Kyiv seeks improved US ties despite current tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his decision to ease some sanctions against Russia and again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting to end the war.

His remarks came after Trump signed an executive order late on Friday waiving sweeping new Russia-related sanctions under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, named after the late US senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump has also temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel, allowing large volumes to enter global markets in a bid to bring down fuel prices ahead of the US elections early next month.

Trump Claims ‘Great Progress’ In Peace Negotiations

On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he was working towards a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and had made “great progress”.

However, he accused Zelensky of having little interest in ending the conflict, claiming that European financial support had reduced the Ukrainian president’s incentive to reach a settlement.

Trump and Zelensky have clashed over Washington’s decision to block new sanctions against Russia and strike a diesel supply deal with Moscow. The move surprised Kyiv and its allies, triggering another dispute between the leaders and further straining their already troubled relationship.

“Zelensky is using Diesel Refineries in Russia as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States,” Trump said.

Trump Blames Ukrainian Strikes For Fuel Price Pressures

For months, Trump has sought to distance rising energy prices from the US war on Iran, which disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up global energy costs. Instead, he has blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure for contributing to higher prices.

“He doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did,” Trump wrote of Zelensky.

He added that Ukraine could have secured a better deal two years ago, claiming the country had lost a large portion of its territory and suffered severe damage to its population and military strength.

“I WANT THIS WAR END!” Trump wrote.

Zelensky Accuses Trump Of Pressuring Ukraine

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday, Zelensky accused Trump of trying to force Kyiv to surrender to Russia. His remarks escalated a dispute between the two leaders that has continued for a week.

Zelensky also accused the US of deliberately restricting Ukraine’s access to its Starlink and Starshield systems. The systems help Ukrainian forces intercept incoming Russian drones and identify safe routes for delivering food and supplies to troops. The White House has denied any role in the temporary shutdown.

“Now, we have dangerous days ahead of the elections,” Zelensky said, referring to the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

He said he had proposed an arrangement under which Ukraine would stop targeting Russian diesel facilities in exchange for US missiles for Patriot air defence systems to protect Ukrainian infrastructure. However, he alleged that Washington was primarily seeking to stop the attacks and could restrict access to other systems if Ukraine continued them.

Zelensky Sees Scope For Better Ties After US Elections

Despite the growing tensions, Zelensky said relations with Washington could improve after the US midterm elections.

“Politics is very aggressive during election time,” he said. “I think it is agony now, but after elections, life will continue and I believe it will be calmer.”

The exchange highlights the growing divide between Washington and Kyiv over sanctions, energy supplies and the terms of a possible settlement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.