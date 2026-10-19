Old Loan Still Showing On CIBIL Report? How To Fix It With NOC, Bank, RBI Portal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incorrectly active closed loans delay new loan approvals.

Contact bank with NOC for credit report correction.

File CIBIL dispute, then escalate to Banking Ombudsman.

You have made the last installment, collected the No-Dues Certificate (NOC) from your bank and put the loan firmly behind you. Then you apply for a fresh loan, and the credit report tells a different story: the old loan still shows as active or outstanding.

It is a small error with potentially large consequences. Banks check a borrower's credit report before approving a new loan, and if an old loan appears open, the lender may assume the debt still exists. That, according to the process outlined for borrowers, could delay the new loan or even lead to its rejection.

Why CIBIL Can’t Correct Closed Loans on Its Own

The first thing to understand is who controls the entry. Credit bureaus such as CIBIL and Experian do not change records on their own. They only display the information that banks send them, which is why the fix usually starts with the lender rather than the bureau.

NOC, Closure Letter, Passbook Entry: Documents to Keep

Before approaching anyone, borrowers are advised to confirm that the loan is fully closed in the bank's own records, and to keep the following safe:

No-Dues Certificate (NOC): the NOC itself, or the loan closure letter or zero balance statement issued by the bank.

Payment proof: the receipt for the final installment, along with the matching entry in the bank passbook.

RC update for vehicle loans: after repaying a car or bike loan, the bank's name must be removed from the Registration Certificate (RC).

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‘Closed’ vs ‘Settled’: What Your CIBIL Report Shows

The wording on the report matters. A loan repaid in full is shown as "Closed". If the borrower negotiated with the bank to pay a reduced amount, it appears as "Settled", and this difference affects the CIBIL score.

Loan Account Number, NOC: What to Take to the Bank

If the report is wrong, the first stop is the bank, either at the branch or through its official customer care number. Borrowers should carry:

the loan account number

the loan closure date

a copy of the NOC

The advice is to ask for written confirmation, on paper or by email, that the loan has been closed and that the information has been passed on to CIBIL. A complaint reference number and the relevant email trail should be kept handy, since verbal assurances alone may not be enough.

File a CIBIL Dispute Online: Allow 30 Days

If the error persists after speaking to the bank, borrowers can raise a dispute directly on the CIBIL website. The steps are:

Select the loan account and mark the incorrect detail, such as the 'Active' status or the outstanding amount.

Upload a photo or PDF of the NOC or closure letter, if the portal allows it, and note down the dispute number.

CIBIL does not remove entries on request. It first verifies the details with the bank, and the corrected report is generally expected after about 30 days.

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No Fix in 30 Days? Go to Nodal Officer, RBI

If neither the bank nor CIBIL resolves the matter within 30 days, borrowers can take it higher. The next step is the bank's Nodal Officer or Grievance Redressal Department. If the bank still does not respond properly, a complaint can be filed with the Banking Ombudsman through the Reserve Bank of India's online portal, cms.rbi.org.in.

Fake CIBIL ‘Fix’ Agents: What to Know

A word of caution comes with the process. People on the internet and social media claim they can raise a CIBIL score overnight or wipe out old loan records for a fee. No outsider or agent can alter CIBIL's official records, the guidance says. Borrowers are advised to keep their documents safe and seek corrections only through the bank or CIBIL's official website.