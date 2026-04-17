Alia Bhatt Is 'Currently Weeping' As Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shaheen Bhatt made their relationship public in 2025.

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has recently got engaged. Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra made the announcement official by posting about it on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the news, expressing joy over her sister’s big moment. She reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “currently weeping,” along with several crying emojis.

Shaheen and Ishaan captioned their post, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.” In the pictures, Shaheen was seen flaunting her engagement ring. The couple also chose a picturesque and peaceful location for the proposal, seen walking hand-in-hand and sharing happy, affectionate moments.

Alia And Other Celebs React

Alia Bhatt, along with several other celebrities, flooded the comment section with love and wishes. Alia commented, “Spamming you with my love,” along with a lot of heart emojis. Athiya Shetty wrote “Congratulations,” while Parineeti Chopra commented, “The Unbreakable Vow!”

Other celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many more also extended their warm wishes to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Who Is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He currently works as a full-time fitness trainer at the Mumbai-based SOHFIT, founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Shaheen made her relationship official in the year 2025. She first shared a post on Ishaan’s birthday, featuring a series of carousel pictures of the two together, along with a heartfelt message that read, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” The post received warm reactions from family and friends.

She was also often seen close to Ishaan during the Bhatt and Kapoor family's New Year trip to Thailand. While she had not officially revealed his identity at the time, their chemistry was noticeable, and fans had already speculated about their relationship.