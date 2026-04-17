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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Is 'Currently Weeping' As Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra

Alia Bhatt Is 'Currently Weeping' As Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged To Ishaan Mehra

Alia Bhatt reacts emotionally as her sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to Ishaan Mehra. She shares her joy on Instagram, while the couple officially announces their engagement online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shaheen Bhatt made their relationship public in 2025.

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has recently got engaged. Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra made the announcement official by posting about it on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the news, expressing joy over her sister’s big moment. She reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “currently weeping,” along with several crying emojis.

Shaheen and Ishaan captioned their post, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.” In the pictures, Shaheen was seen flaunting her engagement ring. The couple also chose a picturesque and peaceful location for the proposal, seen walking hand-in-hand and sharing happy, affectionate moments.

Alia And Other Celebs React

Alia Bhatt, along with several other celebrities, flooded the comment section with love and wishes. Alia commented, “Spamming you with my love,” along with a lot of heart emojis. Athiya Shetty wrote “Congratulations,” while Parineeti Chopra commented, “The Unbreakable Vow!”

Other celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many more also extended their warm wishes to the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Who Is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He currently works as a full-time fitness trainer at the Mumbai-based SOHFIT, founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Shaheen made her relationship official in the year 2025. She first shared a post on Ishaan’s birthday, featuring a series of carousel pictures of the two together, along with a heartfelt message that read, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” The post received warm reactions from family and friends.

She was also often seen close to Ishaan during the Bhatt and Kapoor family's New Year trip to Thailand. While she had not officially revealed his identity at the time, their chemistry was noticeable, and fans had already speculated about their relationship.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Alia Bhatt react to the engagement news?

Alia Bhatt expressed her joy by resharing the post on her Instagram story and commenting with love and crying emojis.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Shaheen Bhatt Alia Bhatt Sister
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