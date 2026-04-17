Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' set for January 21, 2027.

Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Potential box office clash with Rishab Shetty's film.

After months of rumours and endless fan speculation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War has finally locked its theatrical release date. The grand-scale film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will now arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

The official update from Bhansali Productions on Friday has brought clarity to one of Bollywood’s most discussed release date mysteries.

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Announcement Fans Were Waiting For

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Ever since the film was officially announced in January 2024, Love & War has remained one of the most anticipated Hindi films in production.

Now, with the fresh January 2027 date, the film secures a lucrative extended holiday window ahead of Republic Day on January 26, making it a strategic box office move.

Adding to its nationwide reach, Love & War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, signalling Bhansali’s wider pan-India ambitions for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal In One Film

The star cast alone has made Love & War a major talking point. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Previously leaked images from the sets featuring Ranbir and Alia hinted at a possible 1960s backdrop, though the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps.

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Box Office Clash On Republic Day Weekend?

With the reveal of the release date, Love & War could face competition during the Republic Day corridor. Reports indicate that Rishab Shetty’s The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is also targeting the same festive weekend.

If both releases hold, Bollywood could be heading towards one of the biggest clashes of 2027.