'Hope You Still Have Some Shame Left', Pavitra Punia Calls Out Trolls Targeting Mouni Roy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The actress is preparing for her upcoming marriage to businessman fiancé.

Pavitra Punia has hit back at trolls who often target actresses over alleged cosmetic surgeries. From television to Bollywood, many actresses face such comments, and Pavitra strongly reacted to it. She also expressed anger over double-meaning captions and asked people not to interfere in an actor’s personal choices.

Pavitra recently shared a video on social media. In the video, she included pictures from Mouni Roy’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening. Along with it, she wrote, “To all the trolls out there, stop trolling and harassing actors. This is not your kitchen, and we are not your dish. Your nonsense doesn’t affect us, but it seems like you get paid extra for it.”

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Pavitra Questions The Media

In the video, Pavitra was also seen speaking about the issue. She said, “I don’t know what your problem is, but it feels like you all enjoy trolling. Somewhere, even the media is enjoying this by posting photos and writing double-meaning or funny captions just to increase engagement.”

She further added, “First of all, I want to say this to the trolls - people say we’ve had surgeries, 500 surgeries, even one lakh surgeries… that one lakh is not taken from you, and we don’t come to you for advice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitraa Puniya (@pavitrapunia_)

Pavitra continued, “At least some people in the industry openly admit it if they’ve done something. If you or your family want to do it, go ahead, spend your money. But don’t troll. Just stay quiet.”

While sharing the video, she also wrote in the caption, “Hope you still have some shame left, or do you only get paid for trolling?”

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Personal Life Update

Pavitra Punia has also been in the news for her personal life lately. She is set to get married soon. She had shared pictures from her engagement in October 2025. Her fiancé, Jasmal Singh, is a businessman. The couple was earlier planning to get married in March, but the wedding was postponed after the demise of Pavitra’s grandmother. Now, the wedding is expected to take place after August 2026.