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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Hope You Still Have Some Shame Left', Pavitra Punia Calls Out Trolls Targeting Mouni Roy

'Hope You Still Have Some Shame Left', Pavitra Punia Calls Out Trolls Targeting Mouni Roy

Pavitra Punia reacted strongly to trolls targeting actresses over surgeries, asked people to stay out of personal choices, and called out the media for using double-meaning captions for engagement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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  • The actress is preparing for her upcoming marriage to businessman fiancé.

Pavitra Punia has hit back at trolls who often target actresses over alleged cosmetic surgeries. From television to Bollywood, many actresses face such comments, and Pavitra strongly reacted to it. She also expressed anger over double-meaning captions and asked people not to interfere in an actor’s personal choices.

Pavitra recently shared a video on social media. In the video, she included pictures from Mouni Roy’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening. Along with it, she wrote, “To all the trolls out there, stop trolling and harassing actors. This is not your kitchen, and we are not your dish. Your nonsense doesn’t affect us, but it seems like you get paid extra for it.”

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Pavitra Questions The Media

In the video, Pavitra was also seen speaking about the issue. She said, “I don’t know what your problem is, but it feels like you all enjoy trolling. Somewhere, even the media is enjoying this by posting photos and writing double-meaning or funny captions just to increase engagement.”

She further added, “First of all, I want to say this to the trolls - people say we’ve had surgeries, 500 surgeries, even one lakh surgeries… that one lakh is not taken from you, and we don’t come to you for advice.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pavitraa Puniya (@pavitrapunia_)

Pavitra continued, “At least some people in the industry openly admit it if they’ve done something. If you or your family want to do it, go ahead, spend your money. But don’t troll. Just stay quiet.”

While sharing the video, she also wrote in the caption, “Hope you still have some shame left, or do you only get paid for trolling?”

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Personal Life Update

Pavitra Punia has also been in the news for her personal life lately. She is set to get married soon. She had shared pictures from her engagement in October 2025. Her fiancé, Jasmal Singh, is a businessman. The couple was earlier planning to get married in March, but the wedding was postponed after the demise of Pavitra’s grandmother. Now, the wedding is expected to take place after August 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Pavitra Punia expected to get married?

Pavitra Punia's wedding is expected to take place after August 2026, having been postponed from an earlier date due to her grandmother's demise.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Pavitra Punia Mouni Roy Devil Wears Prada 2
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