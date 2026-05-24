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HomeEntertainmentOTT'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan's Rom-Com

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan's Rom-Com

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Here’s where the romantic comedy is expected to stream online after its cinema run.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy 'Hai Jawan Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to release June 5, 2026.
  • Film will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run.
  • Trailer showcases a chaotic love triangle with comic confusion.
  • Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur star alongside Dhawan in this film.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy 'Hai Jawan Toh Ishq Hona Hai' has already generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside the actor, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on June 5, 2026. Even before audiences get to watch it on the big screen, attention has now shifted towards its digital release plans.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Reveals Pooja Hegde Was His Schoolmate At ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Trailer Launch

Which OTT Platform Will Stream ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’?

According to the film’s official poster, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ will stream on ZEE5 after completing its theatrical run. While the makers have not officially announced the digital premiere date yet, Bollywood films generally make their OTT debut within 45 to 60 days of releasing in cinemas.

If the usual release pattern is followed, the Varun Dhawan starrer could arrive on streaming platforms around early August 2026. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer launch, especially as the actor returns to the light-hearted romantic comedy genre that helped establish his popularity.

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal Exits 'Hera Pheri 3' Once More, Returns Signing Amount With 15% Interest: Report

Star Cast, Budget And Music Details

Reports claim the film has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 40 crore, although an official confirmation is still awaited. Along with Varun Dhawan, the movie stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into a chaotic love triangle packed with humour and comic confusion. Varun Dhawan’s comic timing once again appears to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film’s music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, Akshay & IP, along with Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' releasing in theaters?

The romantic comedy 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is slated to be released in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

Which OTT platform will stream 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'?

Following its theatrical run, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will be available for streaming on ZEE5.

What is the expected digital release window for the film?

While not officially announced, Bollywood films typically premiere on OTT 45-60 days after theatrical release. This suggests an early August 2026 debut on ZEE5.

Who are the main cast members of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'?

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, and Chunky Panday.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pooja Hegde Mrunal Thakur Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT
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