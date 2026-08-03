Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhumi Pednekar condemned rape and death threats against a Gen Z protester.

She highlighted online bullying's lasting impact on mental health.

Her statement follows earlier criticism of protest's abusive language.

She previously criticized abusive slogans targeting the Prime Minister.

Bhumi Pednekar, in a video shared on her official Instagram account, has called rape and death threats directed at a young Gen Z protester at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar “unacceptable”. She said online bullying can have a lasting impact on a person’s mental health and noted that she has experienced trolling herself. Bhumi also urged people not to target or intimidate a young woman simply because they disagree with her views.

‘Rape, Death Threats Unacceptable’: Bhumi Pednekar

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Rape and death threats are unacceptable. Aggression is unacceptable. Let’s stop all this.”

In the video, Bhumi said she came across an interview with a young woman who had participated in the students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. She said the woman appeared “visibly broken and shaken” and had allegedly been receiving rape and death threats since the interview went viral.

“I saw a video on the internet where a young girl who was a part of the protest was giving an interview, and she looked visibly broken and shaken. Her video went viral, and since then, she has been getting non-stop rape threats and death threats. Not just her, her mother and her family are also getting them, and that is unacceptable,” she said.

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Bhumi continued, “We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put a fierce psychosis in a young girl’s mind because we disagree with her opinion. As women, we face a lot of harassment.”

The actor also spoke about her own experiences with online trolling and its impact on mental health.

“And as a public figure, I have gone through this experience, and I cannot tell you how much it has a deep, lasting impact on someone’s mental health. We all just want one thing: that the country should progress, the country should prosper, and by being united, if we keep the right things in the right way, then we will see the right change. I just want to leave this thought behind,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi’s Earlier Comments Led To Backlash

Bhumi’s latest video comes after her earlier remarks about the student protests sparked criticism online. In her previous video, the actor said she agreed with several aspects of the movement but criticised the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“While I agreed with many aspects of the movement, there were also several things I completely disagreed with. I don’t think anyone presented a constructive roadmap, a framework, or a proper system for bringing about real, long-term change,” she said.

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She also pointed to measures that she said were already being introduced to address the issue, including the anti-paper leak bill and the establishment of fast-track courts. She said further systematic reforms were expected.

Discussing the impact of the issue on students and their families, Bhumi said compensation should be provided to families who lost loved ones.

“Compensation should absolutely be given because students have lost their lives. My heart goes out to them and their families. But why didn’t we also discuss how biometrics could be used? We were all educated people leading this movement. Many of us have studied abroad, and many have studied here as well. We understand where the gaps are. So why didn’t we also talk about constructive ways to fill those gaps?” she said.

Bhumi also criticised the language used by some young protesters in viral videos targeting the Prime Minister. She said disagreements should be expressed respectfully rather than through insults.

“What is happening is that everything has turned into abuse and name-calling. I saw these videos during the protests as well, but at that time we were focused on having a constructive conversation about what was best for the country, so perhaps they didn’t deserve so much attention. But now, the number of such videos and the kind of language being used are deeply concerning. The way so many young people in our country are speaking is not how we should communicate,” she said.

She added, “We are talking about someone who currently holds the highest office in the country. And it is not just about the office. Would we speak to the elders in our own homes using abusive language? This is not our culture. It is wrong. This is something that has been bothering me, which is why I wanted to come out and address it.”

“Our country will move forward and truly progress only if we come together in unity, openly discuss what is wrong, appreciate what is good, and remain rooted in our culture and value system. If we move away from those values, we will not be able to communicate the right issues in the right way. And if we cannot communicate them properly, they will never be implemented, and real change will never happen,” she said.