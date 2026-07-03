Planning a movie maraton or searching for your next binge-worthy series? This week's OTT slate has something for every viewer, ranging from gripping sci-fi adventures and mystery thrillers to family entertainers, regional dramas and light-hearted comedies. Whether you're a fan of Ryan Gosling's latest space mission or looking forward to Millie Bobby Brown's return as Enola Holmes, here are the biggest titles arriving across Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar.

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Project Hail Mary - Prime Video

Based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel, Project Hail Mary centres on Ryland Grace a former science teacher played by Ryan Gosling. He awakens aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he is there. As fragments of his past gradually return, he realises he has been entrusted with humanity's final mission, to uncover the mystery behind a strange substance causing the Sun to die. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film blends science, emotion and adventure into an ambitious space drama.

Pritam And Pedro - JioHotstar

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani makes his digital debut with this comedy-thriller set in Goa. The story begins after the chief minister's son is kidnapped, prompting veteran police officer Pedro, played by Arshad Warsi, to reluctantly join forces with brilliant hacker Pritam, portrayed by Vir Hirani. As the duo pursue the elusive mastermind Martin, played by Vikrant Massey, they find themselves navigating a dangerous web of cybercrime.

Enola Holmes 3 - Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the sharp and resourceful Enola Holmes in the third chapter of Netflix's popular mystery franchise. This time, the young detective travels to Malta as she prepares to marry Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. However, the celebrations are interrupted when Sherlock Holmes, portrayed by Henry Cavill, suddenly disappears. Forced to put her wedding plans aside, Enola launches into her most challenging investigation.

Mollywood Times - JioHotstar

This Malayalam psychological dark comedy follows aspiring filmmaker Vineeth Madhavan, played by Naslen, whose dream of directing Malayalam cinema's greatest horror film slowly turns into an all-consuming obsession. As his pursuit of artistic perfection intensifies, industry politics and personal ambition begin to blur the boundary between reality and obsession, placing both his career and debut project at risk.

Daadi Ki Shaadi - Netflix

Starring Ridhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, Daadi Ki Shaadi begins streaming on Netflix from 3 July. The story follows a lively grandmother whose unexpected social media announcement about her upcoming marriage unintentionally throws her granddaughter's wedding plans into turmoil. As hidden family tensions and long-buried secrets surface, prospective grandson-in-law Tony Kalra steps in, hoping to reunite a fractured family before everything falls apart.

Isakapatnam Season 1 - Prime Video

Set in a fictional coastal port town during the 1990s, Isakapatnam traces the rise of Naidu, a feared crime boss who builds a vast empire through smuggling, political influence and intimidation. His daughter Bharathi, an NGO leader committed to justice, challenges the foundations of his criminal legacy. Directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, the series stars Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip and Sudhakar Komakula.

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Elle - Prime Video

Serving as a prequel to Legally Blonde, Elle takes viewers back to 1995, long before Elle Woods stepped into Harvard Law School. Played by Lexi Minetree, teenage Elle adjusts to life in Seattle after her family relocates, navigating new friendships, first love, family expectations and the challenges of fitting into an unfamiliar environment. Created by Laura Kittrell, the coming-of-age series explores the formative experiences that shape the confident character audiences know from the original film.

Super Subbu - Netflix

This Telugu comedy follows Subramanyam "Subbu" Chillukuri Rao, played by Sundeep Kishan, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is assigned to teach sex education in the conservative village of Maakipur. With little experience but plenty of determination, Subbu finds himself dealing with awkward situations, eccentric villagers and deeply rooted social taboos. Blending humour with social satire, the series also stars Mithila Palkar, Murli Sharma and Maanasa Choudhary.