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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlpha First Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Opens To Mixed Reactions; Fans Praise Action But Slam Story

Alpha First Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Opens To Mixed Reactions; Fans Praise Action But Slam Story

Alpha First Review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film has received mixed early reactions. While viewers praise the action and scale, many criticise the story, music and performances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Alpha', a female-led YRF Spy film, has released.
  • Early online reactions reported film received mixed reviews.
  • Some applauded high-octane action, others criticised Alia's casting.
  • Bobby Deol's performance was praised amidst overall divided opinions.

The much-awaited 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has finally arrived in cinemas. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, expectations were naturally high. Within hours of its release, the first wave of reactions began appearing online, offering a mixed picture of the action thriller.

While some viewers have applauded the film’s high-octane action sequences, background score and ambitious scale, others have criticised aspects of its casting and storytelling. It is important to note that these are early social media reactions and not a reflection of the wider critical consensus, which is still emerging.

Early Reviews Divided Over Alia Bhatt’s Action Avatar

Among the first reactions shared online was one from self-proclaimed film critic Umer Sandhu, who described Alpha as "below average" and argued that Alia Bhatt was miscast in the lead role. In his post, he claimed that her action-oriented performance felt unconvincing and suggested that the film struggled because of its central casting. He praised Bobby Deol’s performance as the antagonist and also alleged that several of Sharvari Wagh’s scenes had been reduced. Sandhu concluded by predicting that the film would underperform at the box office.

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However, not all early reactions echoed that sentiment. A review shared by entertainment platform CineHub praised the film’s powerful background score, standout cameo appearances and hinted at exciting developments for the future of the YRF Spy Universe.

More Mixed Reactions Pour In 

Another early reaction came from X user KBP Reviews, who called Alpha "atrociously pathetic." The reviewer criticised the film's action sequences, songs and screenplay, mocking several plot points and suggesting the YRF Spy Universe entry fails to deliver on expectations.

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One early review rated Alpha's first half as "average," saying the action works but the story and music fall flat, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor emerge as the strongest performers.

However, many netizens were left disappointed over Alia Bhatt's performance while some did not like the film's music.  

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a significant addition to the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in action-led roles, with Bobby Deol playing the principal antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key supporting role.

Released in cinemas on 3 July, Alpha now faces the ultimate test at the box office, with audience verdicts over the opening weekend expected to determine whether it lives up to the considerable anticipation surrounding its release.

Frequently Asked Questions

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What were the initial reactions to

Early reactions to

What aspects of

Early reviews criticized Alia Bhatt's action performance, the film's storytelling, music, and screenplay. Some viewers also felt the pacing was off at times.

When was

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt YRF Sharvari Alpha Alpha First Review Alpha Twitter Review
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