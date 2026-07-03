Alpha First Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Opens To Mixed Reactions; Fans Praise Action But Slam Story
Alpha First Review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film has received mixed early reactions. While viewers praise the action and scale, many criticise the story, music and performances.
- 'Alpha', a female-led YRF Spy film, has released.
- Early online reactions reported film received mixed reviews.
- Some applauded high-octane action, others criticised Alia's casting.
- Bobby Deol's performance was praised amidst overall divided opinions.
The much-awaited 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has finally arrived in cinemas. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, expectations were naturally high. Within hours of its release, the first wave of reactions began appearing online, offering a mixed picture of the action thriller.
While some viewers have applauded the film’s high-octane action sequences, background score and ambitious scale, others have criticised aspects of its casting and storytelling. It is important to note that these are early social media reactions and not a reflection of the wider critical consensus, which is still emerging.
Early Reviews Divided Over Alia Bhatt’s Action Avatar
Among the first reactions shared online was one from self-proclaimed film critic Umer Sandhu, who described Alpha as "below average" and argued that Alia Bhatt was miscast in the lead role. In his post, he claimed that her action-oriented performance felt unconvincing and suggested that the film struggled because of its central casting. He praised Bobby Deol’s performance as the antagonist and also alleged that several of Sharvari Wagh’s scenes had been reduced. Sandhu concluded by predicting that the film would underperform at the box office.
First half done ! #Alpha— dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 3, 2026
Good start. Alia’s entry & the action sequence were really good, She’s doing well. I did feel the pacing was off at times, with a few scenes & convo feel stretched. Sharvari good. Still feel Luthra should’ve been there instead of Anil. He feels dull pic.twitter.com/XXS8mwFY1c
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However, not all early reactions echoed that sentiment. A review shared by entertainment platform CineHub praised the film’s powerful background score, standout cameo appearances and hinted at exciting developments for the future of the YRF Spy Universe.
More Mixed Reactions Pour In
Another early reaction came from X user KBP Reviews, who called Alpha "atrociously pathetic." The reviewer criticised the film's action sequences, songs and screenplay, mocking several plot points and suggesting the YRF Spy Universe entry fails to deliver on expectations.
#Alpha Interval Review : All Hail the King Uday Chopra, This one is Atrociously PATHETIC.— KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 3, 2026
- Raw Chief is considering Self over Service.
- A Super soldier is eating Fries and Junk.
- 2 Songs have gone and both are Trash
- The action blocks are Laughing Stock
- The Fraternal…
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One early review rated Alpha's first half as "average," saying the action works but the story and music fall flat, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor emerge as the strongest performers.
#alpha First Half One-Word Review: Average. ⭐️— Filmy Sikander (@filmy78499) July 3, 2026
The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay. pic.twitter.com/ubsiJQm8xG
However, many netizens were left disappointed over Alia Bhatt's performance while some did not like the film's music.
About Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a significant addition to the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in action-led roles, with Bobby Deol playing the principal antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key supporting role.
Released in cinemas on 3 July, Alpha now faces the ultimate test at the box office, with audience verdicts over the opening weekend expected to determine whether it lives up to the considerable anticipation surrounding its release.
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Early reviews criticized Alia Bhatt's action performance, the film's storytelling, music, and screenplay. Some viewers also felt the pacing was off at times.