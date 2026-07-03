Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Alpha', a female-led YRF Spy film, has released.

Early online reactions reported film received mixed reviews.

Some applauded high-octane action, others criticised Alia's casting.

Bobby Deol's performance was praised amidst overall divided opinions.

The much-awaited 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has finally arrived in cinemas. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, expectations were naturally high. Within hours of its release, the first wave of reactions began appearing online, offering a mixed picture of the action thriller.

While some viewers have applauded the film’s high-octane action sequences, background score and ambitious scale, others have criticised aspects of its casting and storytelling. It is important to note that these are early social media reactions and not a reflection of the wider critical consensus, which is still emerging.

Early Reviews Divided Over Alia Bhatt’s Action Avatar

Among the first reactions shared online was one from self-proclaimed film critic Umer Sandhu, who described Alpha as "below average" and argued that Alia Bhatt was miscast in the lead role. In his post, he claimed that her action-oriented performance felt unconvincing and suggested that the film struggled because of its central casting. He praised Bobby Deol’s performance as the antagonist and also alleged that several of Sharvari Wagh’s scenes had been reduced. Sandhu concluded by predicting that the film would underperform at the box office.

First half done ! #Alpha



Good start. Alia’s entry & the action sequence were really good, She’s doing well. I did feel the pacing was off at times, with a few scenes & convo feel stretched. Sharvari good. Still feel Luthra should’ve been there instead of Anil. He feels dull pic.twitter.com/XXS8mwFY1c — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 3, 2026

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However, not all early reactions echoed that sentiment. A review shared by entertainment platform CineHub praised the film’s powerful background score, standout cameo appearances and hinted at exciting developments for the future of the YRF Spy Universe.

More Mixed Reactions Pour In

Another early reaction came from X user KBP Reviews, who called Alpha "atrociously pathetic." The reviewer criticised the film's action sequences, songs and screenplay, mocking several plot points and suggesting the YRF Spy Universe entry fails to deliver on expectations.

#Alpha Interval Review : All Hail the King Uday Chopra, This one is Atrociously PATHETIC.



- Raw Chief is considering Self over Service.

- A Super soldier is eating Fries and Junk.

- 2 Songs have gone and both are Trash

- The action blocks are Laughing Stock

- The Fraternal… — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 3, 2026

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One early review rated Alpha's first half as "average," saying the action works but the story and music fall flat, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor emerge as the strongest performers.

#alpha First Half One-Word Review: Average. ⭐️



The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay. pic.twitter.com/ubsiJQm8xG — Filmy Sikander (@filmy78499) July 3, 2026

However, many netizens were left disappointed over Alia Bhatt's performance while some did not like the film's music.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a significant addition to the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in action-led roles, with Bobby Deol playing the principal antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key supporting role.

Released in cinemas on 3 July, Alpha now faces the ultimate test at the box office, with audience verdicts over the opening weekend expected to determine whether it lives up to the considerable anticipation surrounding its release.