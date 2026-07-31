Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JioHotstar premieres anticipated sequel, Devil Wears Prada 2.

The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are packed with fresh entertainment for every kind of viewer. From sports dramas and psychological thrillers to romance, animation and superhero action, Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and JioHotstar are bringing an exciting line-up of films and series on July 31. If you're planning a binge-watch this weekend, here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving across streaming platforms.

New Films And Series Streaming This Friday

One of the biggest releases of the week is Gatta Kusti 2, which begins streaming on Netflix after a successful theatrical run. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the sports comedy-drama impressed family audiences and grossed more than Rs 55 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest box-office success of Vishnu Vishal's career.



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Also arriving on Netflix is Rao Bahadur, a psychological dark comedy starring Satyadev. Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under GMB Entertainment, the film will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

On ZEE5, viewers can watch Balan: The Boy, a Malayalam psychological survival drama that follows a mother and her son as they flee their troubled past by adopting new identities. The film blends emotional storytelling with suspense.

Batman Returns, Romance Blooms And Karna's Story Comes Alive

Superhero fans can look forward to Batman: The Caped Crusader Season 2, which premieres on Prime Video. The animated series returns to Gotham City, where Batman faces fresh enemies and darker challenges.



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Netflix is also bringing the Japanese romantic drama The Vacation Principle, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Chae Jong-hyeop. The story follows an overworked woman who escapes to a peaceful seaside villa, where an unexpected romance changes her life.

Meanwhile, mythology enthusiasts can stream The Legend of Karna on SonyLIV. The animated series retells the story of the Mahabharata through the eyes of Karna, offering a fresh perspective on one of India's most iconic epics.

Rounding off the week's releases is The Devil Wears Prada 2, which arrives on JioHotstar in India. The highly anticipated sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, bringing back the beloved characters of Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton.